AdvisorVault's 17a-4 Direct Cloud Plug-In is Elegant: Small FINRA Firms are Saying
AdvisorVault, the only storage provider for small FINRA firms now has an elegant way to archive cloud data for 17a-4.
By: AdvisorVault
FINRA firms surely want to use the cloud for data storage and email but need to understand that, by default, cloud providers aren't 17a-4 compliant, simply because data can be deleted, modified or totally removed altogether at any time, big no-no for regulators, especially when they show up for the all-important electronic records request - the test that's performed to see if the firm is following 17a-4 properly. But it's not difficult to make the cloud compliant with AdvisorVault.
"I hear so much confusion today about the cloud and making it 17a-4 compliant, which is a shame because small FINRA firms are scared to take advantage of this great new technology,"
Best of all, AdvisorVault has all these features built into its software; essentially our cloud plug-in is a built-in remote archiving option that connects into the customer's data, no matter where it's stored. Once setup, it automates the archiving of data to our 17a-4 systems, making them compliant. And since this data is stored with us, we also act as our customer's designated third party, ensuring this part of 17a-4 is also covered. For one flat monthly fee, AdvisorVault offers the only turn-key complete option to small FINRA firms, Out-of-the-box.
About AdvisorVault
AdvisorVault's complete approach to 17a-4 compliant data archiving also remotely archives data contained in books and records, emails, and any other records needed for disaster recovery. In addition, AdvisorVault provides all the tools necessary to supervise and download archived records as a FINRA D3P, which keeps compliance officers and auditors happy, ensure the highest level of client confidence at all times.
AdvisorVault Contact
Allan Lonz. President, AdvisorVault
alonz@advisorvault.org
www.advisorvault.org
Direct: 416-985-0310, Toll free 1-866-732-1407 ex 1
Allan Lonz
