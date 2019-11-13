Dr. Tristan Grimaldo, Adjunct Professor at TWU, Teaching Men's Urological Wellness

By: The Y Factor by ManCenters

Dr. Tristan Grimaldo

-- As part of our commitment to expanding male wellness services into underserved communities, The Y Factor is pleased to announce our formal working agreement with Texas Woman's University. Dr. Tristan Grimaldo, DNP, is an associate professor at TWU and teaches at the graduate level for the family nurse practitioner program. He is the only professor at TWU specializing in men's health and urology. Students obtain their clinical hours by training at The Y Factor under the direct supervision of Dr. Grimaldo. Dr. Grimaldo even hired one of his students who is now our Northpointe provider, Ben Martinez, NP.Many nursing schools do not have training in urology and men's wellness, leaving nurse practitioner students with little-to-no exposure to urology and men's health. Most students only perform one physical on a male patient and that is typically with a patient simulation model. Due to the lack of formal background and coursework, Dr. Grimaldo, in collaboration with Dr. Williams, Founder and Medical Director at The Y Factor, pioneered the position of men's health nurse practitioner. There were already women's health nurse practitioners, and students frequently asked why a men's health nurse practitioner track was not available. Many of these soon-to-be graduate practitioners shared that they had extensive exposure to women's health, but prior to their rotations with The Y Factor, they had no exposure to men's health and urologic wellness.The Y Factor is leading the effort to increase urologic wellness services and enhance care in Texas communities through teaching in both clinical exposure and didactic lectures. Specifically, Dr. Grimaldo has been instrumental in teaching soon-to-be graduate students about male fertility, male hormonal treatment, male sexual dysfunction, voiding dysfunction, prostate cancer screening, STD evaluation, testes cancer screening, and kidney stone identification and prevention.The Y Factor is the only medical practice that is an official partner and training site for Texas Woman's University nursing school. Dr. Grimaldo takes great pride in being an adjunct professor and enhancing their male urologic wellness program. He is establishing a one-of-a-kind program that values the importance of educating practitioners, as well as patients about root issues of men's urological problems, and addresses them in a comprehensive way that improves men's overall health.In his own words, Dr. Grimaldo credits,"I owe my career to TWU as they provided me the foundation and clinical competencies to provide excellent care to my patients to achieve the optimal outcome. As a former student, I noticed the large knowledge gap and exposure to men's health during my education and training. As the Director of the Y Factor, it's an honor and privilege to be able to collaborate with TWU as the official men's health training center for their students"Dr. Williams is the Founder and Medical Director at The Y Factor. He is a three-time board certified urologist with formal Urology training from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas and Male Reproductive Medicine from Cornell Medical Center in New York, New York.With an expert medical team, led by Dr. Russel Williams, The Y Factor welcomes men and offers urological solutions and treatments. Our goal is to develop a treatment plan that leads to greater urological wellness and quality of life.Texas Woman's University offers a Masters of Science in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)degree. In particular, there are programs for family, adult-gerontology (both primary and acute care), pediatric primary care, and women's health. Dr. Tristan Grimaldo is an adjunct professor for the Family Nurse Practitioner Program.