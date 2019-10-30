 
News By Tag
* Tarps
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* St. Joseph
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2019
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
54321
October 2019
3130

Tarps Now® Increases Available Stock to Meet Increasing Demand for Tarps

Company increases availability of stock sizes tarp fabrics to meet rapid increases in demand by of governmental bodies, municipalities, businesses and residential customers
By:
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Tarps

Industry:
* Construction

Location:
* St. Joseph - Michigan - US

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - Nov. 4, 2019 - PRLog -- Tarps Now® is pleased to announce increased levels of available merchandising of stock sized Industrial Grade Tarps and Industrial Fabrics used by governmental bodies, businesses and residential customer in the context of disaster recovery resulting from hurricanes, storms, tornados and wildfires throughout North America and Caribbean.

With ready access to higher grade Industrial Tarps not being available in retail stores, the advance purchases of stock sized Industrial Tarps and Industrial Fabrics greatly enhances the ability to mitigate damages and preserve assets that have not been destroyed by extended periods of heavy rainfall, storm surge, or losses related to wildfires.

To meet this need, Tarps Now® has increased its complete line of Industrial Grade Tarps and Tarp Fabric products for sale to the public, businesses, state, federal, military and other governmental agencies through their website.  The company also provides online ordering of custom tarps fabricated to the specifications of its customers and delivered on site to meet the specific needs of each project or application.  No other firm provides the depth and breadth of tarp products and other industrial grade fabrics specifically engineered to meet the needs of hurricane disaster recovery.

Tarps Now® Disaster Recovery Products:

https://www.tarpsnow.com/waterproof-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/roof-debris-lifting-tarp.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/drain-tarps-leak-diverters.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/containment-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/orange-barrier-fence-safety-fence-snow-fence.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/shade-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/construction-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/mesh-shade-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/7-9-oz-hurricane-trampoline-mesh-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/nursery-landscape-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/heavy-duty-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/canvas-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/mesh-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/poly-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/vinyl-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/fire-resistant-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/specialty-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/tarp-products.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/13-oz-vinyl-building-enclosure-tarps-fr.html

About Tarps Now®

Tarps Now® features an extensive online catalog of canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps and covers, mesh tarps, vinyl tarps materials engineered to meet the needs of Hurricane recovery. As specialists in custom, canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category, the company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering, as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process. Tarps Now® has the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded.

Contact
Michael Dill
***@tarpsnow.com
End
Email:***@tarpsnow.com Email Verified
Tags:Tarps
Industry:Construction
Location:St. Joseph - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Tarps Now, Inc. News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Nov 04, 2019 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share