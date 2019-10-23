Tarps Now Increases Protective Flame Retardant Tarp Fabrics for use by Homeowners

Company Expands Offering of Flame Retardant Tarp Fabrics in the Wake of California Wildfires

Contact

Michael Dill

***@tarpsnow.com Michael Dill

End

-- Noting the rapid increase in wildfires throughouthas expanded the number of protectivethat can be used to rapidly deploy barriers that can reduce direct contact with heated dust particles, sparks and flames that typically threaten outdoor premises and structures of all kinds. Examples includeIn addition to such flame-retardant tarp fabrics,has also increased its commitment to industrial tarp fabrics that can also be used in applications where vertical installations are needed to create protective barriers. In such instances,can be utilized to create translucent protective screens. In all instances, industrialcreate extremely cost-effective barriers to the total loss of structures in the context of wildfire applications. For larger installations, the company also offers industrial gradeby the Yard and by the Roll.Other time-tested flame retardant fabric solutions often used in heavy industry such as salvage covers, welding curtains or blankets which are ideal candidates for providing secondary layers of protection to reduce direct contact with heated dust, sparks and flames. These are available in a wide range of standardized sizes and colors, as well as a nearly unlimited range of custom configuration options where variations in fabric weights, sizes, coloring, and fittings are required.https://www.tarpsnow.com/clear-vinyl-tarps-fire-resistant-20-mil-pvc.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/fire-resistant-mesh-tarps.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/welding-screens.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/salvage-covers-and-tarps.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/fire-resistant-poly-tarps.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/fire-retardant-vinyl-tarps.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/fire-retardant-canvas-tarps.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/fire-resistant-tarps.htmlfeatures an extensive online catalog of fire retardant tarps, canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget.has the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.