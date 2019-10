Pet Blogging for Love and Money Empowers Pet Parents To Sit, Stay, Learn, and Earn

Successful pet bloggers share trade secrets of creating a pet-centric online brand in comprehensive tell-all resource.

-- It's no secret that pets dominate the internet. Pet lovers create social accounts and blogs to show off their furry, finned, and feathered pals. Some dream of turning their dog into the "next big thing." Others imagine giving their cat her own YouTube channel. Every day there are billions of social media and blog posts about pets, yet no one's sharing secrets to start or grow a pet-centric online brand—until now.is the ultimate guide to grow a pet blog or social media presence. The book is geared toward everyone from pet parents to small businesses, pet rescues to Instagram superstars-in-training. With a whopping 68 percent of U.S. households owning a pet of some kind, this book is timely and on trend.Long-time professional bloggers and pet industry pros, Carol Bryant and Maggie Marton, distill their combined 20 years of experience into an easy-to-understand, comprehensive resource.shares all the trade secrets of creating a pet-centric online brand: from viral blog posts to Instagram Stories to YouTube and everything in between."Best of all," author Maggie Marton said, "It's full of actionable tips that don't require a tech background or a marketing degree."Pet ownership has expanded to 84.6 million U.S. households. That's more than double the 35 million households that have children. Plus, pet owners spend money: Pet care industry sales are projected to grow to $203 billion by 2025. Millions of owners open their wallets to give their pets the very best--and they love to share it all online."Influencer marketing books written by online celebs launch each season. However, ours is the first book to focus entirely on the lucrative pet industry, and it goes far beyond a focus on influencer marketing," author Carol Bryant said.With publications fromtocovering the lucrative world of animal influencers, this timely resource provides everything needed to build, grow, and sustain a profitable pet blog and social media presence.is available on Amazon.com in both paperback and ebook formats.Learn more by visiting https://www.amazon.com/ Blogging-Love- Money-Maggie- Marton/dp/1695151356 is the award-winning dog blogger and founder of FidoseofReality.com. She loves Cocker Spaniels, and proudly wears her trademark, My Heart Beats Dog®, on her left bicep. She is the President of the Dog Writers Association of America.writes about dogs, cats, kids, and the environment on her award-winning blogs, OhMyDogBlog.com and TheZeroWastePet.com. She is the Vice President of the Dog Writers Association of America.