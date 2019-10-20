News By Tag
Pet Blogging for Love and Money Empowers Pet Parents To Sit, Stay, Learn, and Earn
Successful pet bloggers share trade secrets of creating a pet-centric online brand in comprehensive tell-all resource.
By: Pet Blogging For Love and Money
Pet Blogging for Love and Money is the ultimate guide to grow a pet blog or social media presence. The book is geared toward everyone from pet parents to small businesses, pet rescues to Instagram superstars-in-
Long-time professional bloggers and pet industry pros, Carol Bryant and Maggie Marton, distill their combined 20 years of experience into an easy-to-understand, comprehensive resource. Pet Blogging for Love and Money shares all the trade secrets of creating a pet-centric online brand: from viral blog posts to Instagram Stories to YouTube and everything in between.
"Best of all," author Maggie Marton said, "It's full of actionable tips that don't require a tech background or a marketing degree."
Pet ownership has expanded to 84.6 million U.S. households. That's more than double the 35 million households that have children. Plus, pet owners spend money: Pet care industry sales are projected to grow to $203 billion by 2025. Millions of owners open their wallets to give their pets the very best--and they love to share it all online.
"Influencer marketing books written by online celebs launch each season. However, ours is the first book to focus entirely on the lucrative pet industry, and it goes far beyond a focus on influencer marketing," author Carol Bryant said.
With publications from The New York Times to The Wall Street Journal covering the lucrative world of animal influencers, this timely resource provides everything needed to build, grow, and sustain a profitable pet blog and social media presence.
Pet Blogging for Love and Money is available on Amazon.com in both paperback and ebook formats.
Learn more by visiting https://www.amazon.com/
About The Authors
Carol Bryant is the award-winning dog blogger and founder of FidoseofReality.com. She loves Cocker Spaniels, and proudly wears her trademark, My Heart Beats Dog®, on her left bicep. She is the President of the Dog Writers Association of America.
Maggie Marton writes about dogs, cats, kids, and the environment on her award-winning blogs, OhMyDogBlog.com and TheZeroWastePet.com. She is the Vice President of the Dog Writers Association of America.
Contact
Carol Bryant
***@gmail.com
