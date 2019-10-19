News By Tag
Generis and fme Group Announce Partnership
By: Generis
As a Preferred Partner, fme has committed to developing a team of CARA Proven Professionals, a step beyond standard CARA Certification, in order to provide the highest quality services on the market. Generis and fme are also harmonising their approach to CARA implementations, using shared platforms for design and communication. This allows fme implementation teams to work more closely than ever with Generis technical resources and client delivery specialists.
fme is heavily involved in the launch of the new 'CARA Emerge', as one of the first providers. This out-of-the-box cloud solution is specifically targeted towards emerging biotechs and pharmaceuticals, with no additional hardware or separate repositories required and attractive pricing.
"We have worked for many years with fme on a number of business-critical customer implementations of CARA", said James Kelleher, CEO of Generis, "and to be able to formalize this collaboration into a partnership is a great way of ensuring that both teams have even deeper connections at the technical level to be able to ensure customer success, so we are very excited about this step."
CARA Emerge comprises leading Quality (including QMS), Regulatory and eTMF modules for content and information management in one solution. Many emerging pharmaceutical companies encounter problems with document management systems as they have the same needs and requirements as large enterprises, without the budgets to match. CARA Emerge strives to help these enterprises by providing them with a platform which is highly functional but at a much lower cost. As customers grow to require more modules, fme will provide a simple expansion path to the full CARA for Life Sciences Platform, used by many of the leading global Life Sciences companies.
Nigel Whitehead, Life Science Competency Lead of fme group added "We're pleased to become part of the Generis success story and believe that our Preferred Partner status will send a positive message to both current and new clients on the CARA platform. Our strength in both the European and the North American markets will further support the growth of Generis and its client base."
Digitalization enables new ways of dealing with existing businesses and creates totally new business models. We believe in the opportunities of digital transformation and love to help our clients worldwide maintain and create competitive businesses. Our devoted consultants optimize or challenge our clients' business models through existing and new technologies and advise them on the necessary cultural change in their company. Cloud, Business Intelligence, Social Business Collaboration and Enterprise Content Management technologies in combination with custom software development and the ability to operate our clients' systems 24*7 help us to add value to our clients' transformation process.
The industry focus lies on solutions for life sciences and industrial manufacturing. We design and implement proven best practice solutions leading to improved quality and compliance, enhanced competitiveness and secured future business. To this effect, we provide vendor independent consulting services. Our teams in Germany, the United States and Romania are experienced in managing global projects and also grant access to our cost-effective near-shore resources where advisable.
Generis is a global leader in content and information management systems, specialising in proven solutions for regulated industries. Established in 1997 as a consultancy group, Generis has since grown and developed alongside its flagship product CARA. Our mission is to provide a program which is highly configurable and user friendly; a dedicated team works hard to guarantee customer satisfaction. Currently counting over 400,000 users across numerous industries worldwide, including 8 of the 10 largest Life Science companies, CARA continues to progress to become the answer for end to end data management.
