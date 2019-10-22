News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
RE/MAX Classic Team Launches An All-Inclusive Home Seller Marketing Program
One of the area's leading real estate teams is rolling out the red carpet version of its services at no extra cost to clients.
By: RE/MAX Classic
"On average, I sell homes in 39 days at 98 percent of list price," said Brett Furman, Team Leader of Brett Furman Group at RE/MAX Classic.
An award-winning Real Estate Broker, known as one of Pennsylvania's top agents since 1986, Furman explained that the comprehensive marketing program equips home sellers with a wide variety of professional marketing tools and services, such as Matterport 3D Tours; Floor Plans; Customized Website; Professional Photography including aerial views captured via drone; Direct Mail Campaigns; and so much more.
To view a detailed list and breakdown of each service included in the all-inclusive program, visit https://brettfurman.com/
As to what makes RE/MAX Classic's all-inclusive home seller marketing program different from anything else in the market today, Furman pointed out that other real estate companies offer either pieces of the program or they charge additional fees for everything that he provides complimentary.
"We made a decision to roll out a free red carpet version of services for all home sellers since it truly helps sell homes faster and for more money," Furman said.
For example, with the Matterport 3D service, Furman noted, "buyers will spend more time viewing and exploring your property than a property without a 3D Tour." The latest technology for marketing real estate empowers home sellers with sophisticated equipment producing 3D models. Brett Furman Group purchased a Matterport camera and hired a professional operator to create these interactive walkthrough experiences immersing home buyers into a property to establish both an emotional and intellectual connection without ever leaving their internet devices. The Matterport program also generates a floor plan for buyers to visualize the layout of a home. "Utilizing this technology helps showcase a property in a way that will shorten the time on the market, reach a wider audience, and sell for a high value" said Furman.
"Studies show that an attractive landscape can add 15 percent to a home's value." Furman continued, before stating, "Our drone photography offers a more accurate presentation of your landscape. These available tools are only a small aspect of our total all-exclusive program; the value it brings allows a home to sell more effectively and as quick as possible."
For more information about taking advantage of these services and marketing your home with Brett Furman Group, please call 610-687-6060 or visit www.BrettFurman.com.
About RE/MAX Classic
RE/MAX Classic is a family-owned and operated business celebrating its 29th year of success. The firm has an outstanding technology platform, a team of support staff focused on customer service and satisfaction, allowing our agents to focus on productivity. Unlike most other real estate companies, our Broker/Owners list and sell real estate, which ensures they are current with the latest industry trends and changes. The philosophy at RE/MAX Classic revolves around exceeding clients' expectations.
Contact
Brett Furman Group
brett@brettfurman.com
6106872900
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 22, 2019