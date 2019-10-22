 
News By Tag
* Sell Your Home
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Wayne
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2019
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
24232221201918

RE/MAX Classic Team Launches An All-Inclusive Home Seller Marketing Program

One of the area's leading real estate teams is rolling out the red carpet version of its services at no extra cost to clients.
By: RE/MAX Classic
 
 
528 E Lancaster Ave
528 E Lancaster Ave
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Sell Your Home

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Wayne - Pennsylvania - US

WAYNE, Pa. - Oct. 22, 2019 - PRLog -- There is an adage that says, "it's not what you sell that matters as much as how you sell it," and thanks to the launch of an all-inclusive home seller marketing program being offered by Brett Furman Group of RE/MAX Classic, those looking to sell their home will now have all the tools to do so, quicker and easier than ever before.

"On average, I sell homes in 39 days at 98 percent of list price," said Brett Furman, Team Leader of Brett Furman Group at RE/MAX Classic.

An award-winning Real Estate Broker, known as one of Pennsylvania's top agents since 1986, Furman explained that the comprehensive marketing program equips home sellers with a wide variety of professional marketing tools and services, such as Matterport 3D Tours; Floor Plans; Customized Website; Professional Photography including aerial views captured via drone; Direct Mail Campaigns; and so much more.

To view a detailed list and breakdown of each service included in the all-inclusive program, visit https://brettfurman.com/all-inclusive-marketing.

As to what makes RE/MAX Classic's all-inclusive home seller marketing program different from anything else in the market today, Furman pointed out that other real estate companies offer either pieces of the program or they charge additional fees for everything that he provides complimentary.

"We made a decision to roll out a free red carpet version of services for all home sellers since it truly helps sell homes faster and for more money," Furman said.

For example, with the Matterport 3D service, Furman noted, "buyers will spend more time viewing and exploring your property than a property without a 3D Tour." The latest technology for marketing real estate empowers home sellers with sophisticated equipment producing 3D models. Brett Furman Group purchased a Matterport camera and hired a professional operator to create these interactive walkthrough experiences immersing home buyers into a property to establish both an emotional and intellectual connection without ever leaving their internet devices. The Matterport program also generates a floor plan for buyers to visualize the layout of a home. "Utilizing this technology helps showcase a property in a way that will shorten the time on the market, reach a wider audience, and sell for a high value" said Furman.

"Studies show that an attractive landscape can add 15 percent to a home's value." Furman continued, before stating, "Our drone photography offers a more accurate presentation of your landscape. These available tools are only a small aspect of our total all-exclusive program; the value it brings allows a home to sell more effectively and as quick as possible."

For more information about taking advantage of these services and marketing your home with Brett Furman Group, please call 610-687-6060 or visit www.BrettFurman.com.

About RE/MAX Classic

RE/MAX Classic is a family-owned and operated business celebrating its 29th year of success. The firm has an outstanding technology platform, a team of support staff focused on customer service and satisfaction, allowing our agents to focus on productivity. Unlike most other real estate companies, our Broker/Owners list and sell real estate, which ensures they are current with the latest industry trends and changes. The philosophy at RE/MAX Classic revolves around exceeding clients' expectations.

Contact
Brett Furman Group
brett@brettfurman.com
6106872900
End
Email:***@brettfurman.com Email Verified
Tags:Sell Your Home
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Wayne - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 22, 2019
RE/Max Classic - Brett Furman Group News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Oct 22, 2019 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share