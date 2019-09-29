 
Five Ocean Innovations Short-Listed for $100,000 Orcelle Award

Ocean Exchange to convene maritime leaders, investors, technical experts, and entrepreneurs to find, support solutions needed for more sustainable shipping and healthy oceans
By: Ocean Exchange
 
 
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Oct. 3, 2019 - PRLog -- The ninth annual Ocean Exchange (https://www.oceanexchange.org/), to be held in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida from 28-30 October 2019, will feature five innovations with the ability to generate economic growth and increase productivity while reducing the use of nature's resources and the production of waste, competing for the 2019 Orcelle Award.

"We are delighted to see interest in blue tech innovations sky-rocket in recent years! The five finalists for the 2019 Orcelle Award were selected from over 100 entries and include key technologies to solve the energy and decarbonization problems for ocean shipping: efficiency, renewable sources, and storage as well as emissions sequestration," explains Millicent Pitts, CEO and Executive Director of The Ocean Exchange. "Additionally, this year our finalist group include a solution for whale strike prevention, another focus area of responsible ship owners and operators."  She further commented that there was a 29% increase in applications in 2019.

This year's finalists for the Orcelle® Award hail from three countries:

• • CWS Morel (Paris, France): Wind power for maritime
• • Noon Energy (San Francisco, CA USA): Energy storage
• • OPUS12 (San Francisco, CA USA): CO2 mitigation and conversion to carbon negative materials, fuels
• • SeaTrac (Boston, MA USA): Whale strike prevention
• • Wavefoil (Trondheim, Norway): Retractable ship foils for energy savings

Having survived two rounds of competition, these innovators will now compete for the WW Orcelle® Award 2019 to be given to the solution that creates greatest environmental and business value for any of Wallenius Wilhelmsen's activities as they relate to six identified UN SDGs applicable to WW.  Those six UN SDGs are #3, #8, #9, #10, #13, and #14.

About Ocean Exchange

Ocean Exchange™ accelerates the adoption of solutions that help economies, health and the environment while respecting cultures around the world. In its ninth year, it has awarded over $1.5 million of non-dilutive awards to innovative startup companies. Learn more at oceanexchange.org (http://www.oceanexchange.org/).

About Wallenius Wilhelmsen

The Wallenius Wilhelmsen (http://www.walleniuswilhelmsen.com) group is a market leader in RoRo shipping and vehicle logistics, transporting cars, trucks, rolling equipment and breakbulk around the world. The company operates around 130 vessels servicing 32 trade routes to six continents, and operates a global inland distribution network, 77 processing centers, and 13 marine terminals. The Wallenius Wilhelmsen group consists of Wallenius Wilhelmsen Ocean, Wallenius Wilhelmsen Solutions, EUKOR and ARC. The group is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with 7.500 employees in 29 countries worldwide. Read more at walleniuswilhelmsen.com.

# # #

Want to join us at the event?

Join us at Ocean Exchange in Fort Lauderdale, FL USA October 28-30, 2019 to meet our twelve

monetary award finalists. Register at www.oceanexchange.org/event/

Want more information?

For more information and a listing of sponsors please visit www.OceanExchange.org

or contact Millicent.Pitts@oceanexchange.org at cell (+1) 912-257-0209.

