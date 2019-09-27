News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New low-cost, turnkey strategies from Flexible Plan Investments
Offering risk-managed alternatives for "core and explore" investors
At the tail-end of a 10-year bull market, with the memory of the 2000–2009 "lost decade" that preceded it still top of mind, the research team at FPI realized that today's financial advisers need a dynamically managed option to traditional, passively managed core strategies. While traditional, passive core portfolios can do a good job of exposing investors to returns from a variety of asset classes, they may also trail the returns of the best asset classes during bull markets and sustain substantial damage when a bear market suddenly appears.
This is because passive core portfolios are built solely on the concept of diversification. Diversification seems to work best when markets are rising, yet that is when investors need its averaging influences the least. At the same time, when markets turn down, the diversification investors count on for protection can disappear as most assets decline together.
Flexible Plan Investments' new "core and explore" investment strategies offer a low-cost, turnkey alternative to passive core investing. The core strategies, QFC Multi-Strategy Core and QFC Fusion 2.0, are each a "strategy of strategies."
When it comes to the "explore" part of a "core and explore" portfolio, advisers tend to look for alternatives and special situations to add to their clients' core portfolios. Whether they are looking for a bit more defense or a chance at some alpha, in reality, they are taking on a great deal of strategy risk.
FPI's Multi-Strategy Explore options are designed to mitigate strategy risk by monitoring many different explore options and fashioning a multi-strategy explore portfolio that diversifies strategy risk while actively responding and adapting to changing market environments. Multi-Strategy Explore addresses four different broad investment scenarios: low volatility, low correlation, special equity, and equity trends.
All of FPI's turnkey solutions are designed to deliver three levels of risk and opportunity management: (1) the dynamic management employed within the QFC funds used in each strategy; (2) the active apportionment between the funds required by the strategies themselves; and (3) the dynamic allocation employed among the strategies used in the multi-strategy options themselves.
The new "core and explore" strategies are offerings of FPI's Quantified Fee Credit (QFC) series of strategies that make use of FPI subadvised funds (The Gold Bullion Strategy Fund and the eight Quantified Funds) exclusively. Therefore, they are available to financial advisers with little or no separately billed advisory fees. Broker-dealers and registered investment advisers can add their own advisory fees to the strategies.
Each strategy has a low minimum investment: $25,000 for QFC Fusion 2.0 or QFC Multi-Strategy Core and $5,000 for the Multi-Strategy Explore options. The monitoring, trading, billing, accounting, and reporting are done by FPI, making the investment process easy for financial advisers and investors.
"Our new turnkey solutions provide a superior user experience,"
To learn more, contact the Flexible Plan Investments Internal Business Consultant team at sales@flexibleplan.com or 800-347-3539, ext. 2.
Contact
Melissa Karas, Marketing Director
(800) 347-3539, ext. 173
***@flexibleplan.com
800-347-3539 x 173
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse