Miracle Foundation Promotes Leslie Beasley as Chief Executive Officer

With the promotion of Beasley to CEO, a powerful and effective partnership is reinforced between Beasley and Founder, Caroline Boudreaux.
Listed Under

Tag:
* Miracle Foundation

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Austin - Texas - US

Subject:
* Executives

AUSTIN, Texas - Sept. 25, 2019 - PRLog -- Miracle Foundation, a nonprofit that supports orphaned and vulnerable children, today announced the promotion of Leslie Beasley to CEO. Beasley has been the President of Miracle Foundation since 2018 and has been involved with the organization since 2003 as a donor, advocate and board member.

When communicating this announcement, Miracle Foundation's Founder, Caroline Boudreaux, said "It gives me immense pleasure to see us formalizing her role as CEO since Leslie has been serving in that capacity over the past year. The organization has scaled and flourished greatly during this period. For me personally, she has been a true partner in this incredible journey, liberating me to spend more time "outside" on advocacy for children and on the Miracle Foundation with partners and global agencies and also with donors. As such, I will continue to remain as active as ever in my current role as Founder."

Miracle Foundation has seen a year of enormous growth, doubling the size of the team and expanding to 10 states across India as well as kicking off the rollout of a technology platform to address inefficiencies in the US Foster system. The organization is on the front lines, using its proprietary THRIVE scale to improve the lives of more than 10,000 orphaned and vulnerable children, training 2,300 government officials and childcare workers and partnering with powerhouses like UNICEF to affect systemic change. Beasley said she is "honored to be a part of such important work and looks forward to using all that the organization has accomplished in the last 20 years to springboard to the next level."

Beasley has more than 25 years of non-profit and entrepreneurial experience. Most recently, she was the Founder and CEO of Open Arms (http://www.mrcaustin.org/open-arms/), a social enterprise that provides living-wage employment to women survivors of war. She has been actively involved in a number of organizations that drive social change in the United States and around the world. Beasley was a founding Board member for Work for Life (http://www.iworkforlife.com/), an organization that assists African entrepreneurs in launching sustainable businesses to help eliminate poverty. She is committed to social change and inspiring businesses to use their people, expertise and financial resources to make a positive impact.

Chairman of the Board, Krishna Srinivasan, commented  "It has been a delight to watch how well Caroline and Leslie have worked together to advance the organization over the past year. I feel we have the perfect leadership team between Caroline's vision and passion and Leslie's leadership and ability to execute flawlessly. I am looking forward to seeing their partnership really scale this organization to the next level."

About Miracle Foundation

Miracle Foundation is a nonprofit organization that brings life-changing care to orphaned and vulnerable children in India. For 20 years, the organization has used a measured and systematic approach, through its proprietary THRIVE scale, to ensure that children are reunited with family and also provided the quality of care and dignity that is their right. The organization also excels at providing training and educational resources that empower workers in the childcare ecosystem and partners at the community level to focus on the prevention of family separation.

By reforming the way in which children are treated, and committing to support their families, Miracle Foundation will ensure safe, healthy and thriving children.

Miracle Foundation has been honored with the highest possible rating of four stars by Charity Navigator, an independent organization that evaluates U.S. charities' effectiveness and financial transparency: http://bit.ly/1kWl3SN

For more on Miracle Foundation visit www.MiracleFoundation.org.

Alison Osborne
