Vertify Attracts Top Startup Veteran with Hire of Chief Technology Officer

-- Vertify Inc. today announced that it has named David Perdue to serve as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Perdue, who previously served as VP of Engineering at WP Engine and SVP of Product and Development at TrendKite, will be responsible for leading Vertify's global technology strategy and development. He will work closely with the company's product, analytics, and data team to drive technology and speed into data insight delivery for Vertify's customers and partners. In addition, Perdue brings extensive experience working at companies whose lucrative exits have brought notoriety to the Austin technology startup scene."As we continue to invest heavily in product development, data security, and infrastructure, we are thrilled to welcome David Perdue to our senior leadership team," said Matt Klepac, CEO at Vertify. "The move to bring him on board is vital to our future goals as we advance our technology capabilities, aligning them with our customer data analytics and visualization initiatives."As customer data intelligence expands with 30% data analytics growth during the forecast period of 2017-2023, the need to connect and clean disparate platforms and provide visual insights becomes crucial to sales and marketing alignment and growth. And to stay ahead of demand and outpace competitor position, Vertify is focused on hiring the strongest team members to propel the company forward in the customer data intelligence market."I'm excited to join Vertify at a transformative time as the company is positioned for rapid product advancement and explosive customer growth," said David Perdue. "As someone obsessed with continuous development, I can't wait to push the product forward and advance Vertify in the $260 billion business analytics space."As VP of Engineering for WP Engine, Perdue led a growing global team of 100+ through the introduction of new product offerings, integrating acquisitions, and advancing revenue beyond $132 million ARR and customers beyond 90,000 across 140 countries.Perdue was an early executive product and development leader at TrendKite where he oversaw scaling the technology and product to $25 million in ARR, leading to a $225 million dollar acquisition. As VP of Development at CopperEgg, he led the team as it built a SaaS cloud monitoring product that was acquired by Idera.Perdue will be based in Austin, Texas and report to the CEO. He holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from California Polytechnic State University.Our passion is to give marketers & salespeople what they need to be the best at what they do. This starts with the right information. So we're building smart apps that reveal insights and control the flow of data between business apps. Headquartered in Austin, Tx., Vertify operates globally with hundreds of customers across a variety of verticals.