On Top Of a Cloud Announces Compilation Placement with Vista Music Group
By: On Top Of a Cloud
On Top Of a Cloud Composer and Founder, Leland Thomas Faegre was delighted with the placement by Vista Music Group:
"Although this composition has been catalogued and licensed by publishers from around the world previously, Vista Music Group's partnership is a very prestigious one that flatters our creative, international portfolio of diverse, elegant genres of instrumental and vocal music."
Faegre continued:
"Previously placed on Blue Saturdays, Morning Sessions, a compilation CD on Ecstasy Records and licensed by PlayNetwork, the Independent Filmmaker Project and Australia's Omny Studios, 'Together, Around the Sun' had only a working title until just before I went into final production, though I always had a celestial interpretation as the divining guide throughout the creative process. The 'looping' trumpet motif heard throughout the piece represents our infinite and circuitous planetary orbit as the quintessential living essence of our earthly experience. Slowly, the elegance and grandeur of its mission unfolds as cello, violin, French horn sections and various instrumental components enjoin the elliptical journey. As though comfortably seated upon the polar cap, the aural experience is an introduction to the eternal continuum of creation."
Faegre continued, "The only accurate recollection I have of this composition is that it was written late in the 80's or early in the 90's in what I have often referred to as the 'Roland Architecture Period.' The piano part came first followed by the trumpet which was written in step mode much as Peter Townsend wrote the arpeggiated and recurring motif heard on 'We Won't Get Fooled Again.' Leaving only the drums and bass parts to be written completing the original sessions' arrangement where it remained until the Spring of 2005, when I returned to where I had left the composition and to at long last, complete the production."
Michael Kruk and Nick Vince, Directors of the United Kingdom's Platinum Music, describe Faegre:
"…congratulations once again on your compositions. We are proud of the high standard we have set for the acceptance of pieces and look forward to the prospect of working alongside composers such as yourself who share our emphasis on quality."
"Together, Around the Sun" is available from Deezer, iTunes, Amazon, qobuz and many other fine stores:
About On Top Of a Cloud
On Top Of a Cloud, LLC is a KTHO Broadcast Partner, Music Publisher, Record Label and Recording facility located in Lake Tahoe.
For further information visit http://www.ontopofacloud.com/
Media Contact
Leland Thomas Faegre
***@aol.com
