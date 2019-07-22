On Top Of a Cloud Announces Compilation Placement with Vista Music Group

By: On Top Of a Cloud

Media Contact

Leland Thomas Faegre

***@aol.com Leland Thomas Faegre

End

-- On Top Of a Cloud is pleased to announce the placement ofto; a compilation CD of various artists fromComposer and Founder, Leland Thomas Faegre was delighted with the placement by Vista Music Group:"Although this composition has been catalogued and licensed by publishers from around the world previously, Vista Music Group's partnership is a very prestigious one that flatters our creative, international portfolio of diverse, elegant genres of instrumental and vocal music."Faegre continued:"Previously placed on, a compilation CD onand licensed by, 'Together, Around the Sun' had only a working title until just before I went into final production, though I always had a celestial interpretation as the divining guide throughout the creative process. The 'looping' trumpet motif heard throughout the piece represents our infinite and circuitous planetary orbit as the quintessential living essence of our earthly experience. Slowly, the elegance and grandeur of its mission unfolds as cello, violin, French horn sections and various instrumental components enjoin the elliptical journey. As though comfortably seated upon the polar cap, the aural experience is an introduction to the eternal continuum of creation."Faegre continued, "The only accurate recollection I have of this composition is that it was written late in the 80's or early in the 90's in what I have often referred to as theThe piano part came first followed by the trumpet which was written in step mode much as Peter Townsend wrote the arpeggiated and recurring motif heard onLeaving only the drums and bass parts to be written completing the original sessions' arrangement where it remained until the Spring of 2005, when I returned to where I had left the composition and to at long last, complete the production."Michael Kruk and Nick Vince, Directors of the United Kingdom's, describe Faegre:"…congratulations once again on your compositions. We are proud of the high standard we have set for the acceptance of pieces and look forward to the prospect of working alongside composers such as yourself who share our emphasis on quality."is available from Deezer, iTunes, Amazon, qobuz and many other fine stores:AboutOn Top Of a Cloud, LLC is a KTHO Broadcast Partner, Music Publisher, Record Label and Recording facility located in Lake Tahoe.For further information visit http://www.ontopofacloud.com/