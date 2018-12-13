SION Trading FZE Secures Precious Metals Contract

SION Trading FZE Secures Precious Metals Purchase Contract from Don David Gold Mexico

End

-- SION Trading FZE (SION) is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Don David Gold Mexico SA de CV (DDGM), a 100% owned subsidiary of Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO), to purchase precious metal dore produced from the miner's Oaxaca Mining Unit.SION Trading FZE aims to provide mining companies with higher yields and services exceeding industry standards on miners' sales of precious metals.SION is also the precious metals procurement agent for Arbitrade Ltd. SION plans to allocate the procurement of its precious metals, including those purchased from DDGM, to further enhance Arbitrade's existing gold assets.Arbitrade Ltd. is a leading issuer of crypto-currency including its associated coins which are referred to as their Ingot Family of Tokens namely Dignity Token, Namaste Token, Orectic Token, and Honor Token. All four tokens will be partially backed by physical metals including gold, silver, platinum and palladium crypto coins. For more information on Arbitrade Ltd, visit arbitrade.io.Senior Management at SION Trading FZE stated, "We are pleased to support Arbitrade with precious metals procured from respected mining companies and known sources."About SION Trading FZE:Established in the United Arab Emirates, Ras Al Khaimah Free Trade Zone, SION's Trade License authorizes Commercial Gold procurement, Trading, and selling. SION utilizes the benefits of the Free Trade Zone to facilitate its Physical gold import / export and procurement business. SION sources precious metals from its founding subsidiary, Scotia International of Nevada, Inc. and multiple international clients. SION Trading FZE utilizes world class security companies to provide secured logistics, storage, and vaulting of precious metals. For more information email: info@siontradingfze.com +1 844 773 7353About Arbitrade Ltd.:Arbitrade Ltd., a new crypto-currency merchant exchange of Intellectual Property (IP) and proprietary software, has unique worldwide licensing potential through strategic partnerships in, but not limited, to the sectors of Financial Retail Sales and Services, Consumer Products, Food and Beverage Companies, Technology, Computer Companies, Media Companies. Arbitrade will operate in all segments of the crypto-currency business, including mining and trading (THE ARBITRADE EXCHANGE) with emphasis on currency mining e.g. Gift Cards, Debit Cards, Money Transfers and Point of Sale Processing.Arbitrade Ltd. intends to offer a complete suite of token services which include cryptocurrencies, altcoins, utility tokens, security tokens, asset tokens, reputation/reward tokens, and other dApp coins. The company is partnering with existing global infrastructure to provide the fastest gateway to all trading counterparties in 50+ countries. The integration of Arbitrade Exchange with the world's largest trading counterparties is expected to provide liquidity, price transparency, high quality token/coin offerings, compliance and security through the world's most recognized and trusted institutions. For more information about Arbitrade, visit arbitrade.ioDon David Gold SA de CV and Gold Resource Corporation, its subsidiaries and affiliates disclaim any responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, including any or all proposed plans that SION Trading FZE has or may have relating to precious metal dore sold to SION. Gold Resource Corporation and its subsidiaries have no affiliation to any company or entity referenced in this release beyond the sale of dore to SION Trading FZE. Furthermore, Gold Resource Corporation and its subsidiaries are not affiliated with and have no direct or implied association with any crypto currency.