CREEP LA returns this fall to haunt your dreams with AWAKE

A fully immersive, multi-sensory, walk-through horror experience that takes you deep into the twisted darkness of nightmares. And if you get too scared, just remember: it's all a dream. Right?

Sabrina Sandoval

-- Brought to you by, the creative minds behindand, comes, a truly unique immersive experience that explores what CREEPs in the darkness of your mind. At night. While you sleep. Everyone dreams. You have to. They say if you don't dream, you die. Or is it- if you die in your dreams, you die in real life? Everyone's had a bad dream they just can't shake- or a dream that's so real it feels like you're. What happens if your nightmares keep repeating, night after night? And what happens if you're too afraid to close your eyes at night… afraid of what's inside your mind?This year CREEP LA:will take place at(777 S. Alameda St. Los Angeles, California) in a 60,000-square-foot-space where thrillseekers are invited to step into an altered world where nightmares become reality. The show will run on select dates from. With only 6 shows a night, each performance allows 25 brave souls inside an imagined universe.is a fully engaging, multi-sensory, 75-minute walk-through experience within a dynamic and diverse environment of moody rooms, intimate encounters, and terrifying scenarios.One of the pioneers of adventurous avant-garde theatre in Los Angeles, Just Fix It Productions' flagship show, CREEP, continues to expand on its dark and exciting new brand of storytelling:environmental theatre where the guest truly feels like they're inside of a horror movie. The production plays upon the word CREEP itself, focusing on what makes someone a creep (who's behind the mask?) while allowing the audience to feel as if they are creeping into a dark and twisted world."CREEP was created four years ago to put a modern twist on the Haunted House experience, but what it's evolved into is a horror experience unlike anything else. We seek those moments of suspense, fear and surprise- when guests question what they've gotten themselves into. And this year we're bringing nightmares to reality for a city of dreamers."-JFI Productions' Creator/Producer, Justin Fix," said of this year's production.For the fourth season of CREEP LA, JFI Productions has partnered withan award-winning immersive design agency and media studio that creates and develops inspired ideas into unforgettable cinematic experiences."We are huge fans of the JFI team's work, and combining media effects with immersive theater is something we as a company find very exciting." - Daren Ulmer, Principal & Creative Director, Mousetrappe.JFI Productions has also teamed up with ROW DTLA's. Located directly across from the entrance of AWAKE and open until 11 PM, guests are invited to enjoy exclusive menu offers when they present theirticket.Past Creep LA experiences have received rave reviews and praised JFI Productions' Justin Fix and his team, Producing Partner J.T. Swierczek, Writer Daniel Montgomery, Artistic Director David Ruzicka, and Choreographer Stephanie Turek along with seasoned collaborators and their cast of top artists for building unique spaces and delivering top-notch boundary-pushing experiences.CREEP LA has continuously sold out their previous event series almost immediately upon going on sale.. Tickets scheduled to go on sale on Tuesday, September 4th at 10 am PST. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: www.CreepLA.comEngage with and follow us on social media at###Founded in 2015 by creator Justin Fix, Just Fix It Productions is dedicated to bringing innovative immersive story-telling and experiential events to the Los Angeles area. The JFI team is comprised of founder Justin Fix, Producing Partner J.T. Swierczek, Writer/Co-Artistic Director Daniel Montgomery, Artistic Director David Ruzicka, and Choreographer Stephanie Turek.As an emerging production and entertainment company, JFI began with its first production, CREEP Los Angeles: a re-invention of the conventional Halloween experience, placing disturbing performances and stylish dread over jump-scares and chainsaws. Combining intimate interactivity with fully realized frightening environments;CREEP was met with rave reviews and returned for a second season in 2016 (entitled Entry). In 2017, JFI partnered with Amazon Studios to create a haunted immersive experience called LORE (inspired by Aaron Mahnke's popular podcast of the same name). That same year, JFI launched THE WILLOWS, a 2-hour modern twist on murder-mystery dinner theatre, set inside a sprawling 100-year old Los Angeles mansion. THE WILLOWS was also met with critical acclaim during its sold-out year-long run and was recently released as an interactive virtual reality experience through AMAZE VR.www.jfiproductions.comAn urban enclave for dreamers and doers, ROW DTLA refocuses Los Angeles' sprawling cultural energy to the city's historic downtown Arts District. ROW revitalizes a thriving economic hub, which at one point accounted for 10% of the nation's food distribution. Built by the Southern Pacific Railroad between 1917 and 1923, six iconic structures-repurposed into 1.5 million square feet of creative offices, retail, and restaurants-stretch out between the massive parking garage and the public market space, accompanied by architecturally intriguing plazas, art displays, and abundant green space. ROW DTLA offers a dynamic commercial centerpiece for the city's progressive and visionary spirit, attracting creatives of all trades and those who appreciate their work.ROW DTLA expands across 32 acres formerly known as L.A. Terminal Market, situated at the southwest end of L.A.'s Arts District. Bordered by Alameda, Central, E. 7th, and E. 8th St., with the Fashion District and city center nearby. Interstate 10 offers drivers a convenient route, with a Metro Gold Line station and various bus stops also nearby to connect riders with neighborhoods beyond downtown. 5,000 parking spaces accommodate visitors, including approximately 4,000 spaces in the on-­site parking garage, which features its own lush rooftop park.Mousetrappe is an award-winning immersive design agency and media studio that creates and develops inspired ideas into unforgettable cinematic experiences. Mousetrappe's work is featured in shows, spectaculars, immersive films, exhibits, attractions, and live events for the most treasured theme parks, museums, events, and IPs in the world.www.mousetrappe.comThe casual yet vibrant restaurant is nestled in ROW DTLA's historic produce terminal, guests are invited into a space that takes cues from the organic nature of the oyster-­farming process, blending live plants, blackened steel, zinc table tops, copper accents and colorful tile, while also exhibiting the artistic energy and raw industrial design of Downtown Los Angeles.The menu and the space go hand-in-hand, with an organic yet progressive nature. The menu has an emphasis on sustainability, locally sourced, ethically fished, and responsibly farmed ingredients-seafood is chef Nick's natural canvas painted by the myriad of distinct ingredients and flavors that make Los Angeles unique. The end result is a masterfully articulated menu that's ultimately balanced, familiar, comfort-driven yet uniquely it's own.www.rroysters.com/restaurants/rappoysterbardtla