CREEP LA returns this fall to haunt your dreams with AWAKE
A fully immersive, multi-sensory, walk-through horror experience that takes you deep into the twisted darkness of nightmares. And if you get too scared, just remember: it's all a dream. Right?
This year CREEP LA: AWAKE will take place at Row DTLA (777 S. Alameda St. Los Angeles, California) in a 60,000-square-
One of the pioneers of adventurous avant-garde theatre in Los Angeles, Just Fix It Productions' flagship show, CREEP, continues to expand on its dark and exciting new brand of storytelling:
"CREEP was created four years ago to put a modern twist on the Haunted House experience, but what it's evolved into is a horror experience unlike anything else. We seek those moments of suspense, fear and surprise- when guests question what they've gotten themselves into. And this year we're bringing nightmares to reality for a city of dreamers."-JFI Productions' Creator/Producer, Justin Fix," said of this year's production.
For the fourth season of CREEP LA, JFI Productions has partnered with MOUSETRAPPE, an award-winning immersive design agency and media studio that creates and develops inspired ideas into unforgettable cinematic experiences.
"We are huge fans of the JFI team's work, and combining media effects with immersive theater is something we as a company find very exciting." - Daren Ulmer, Principal & Creative Director, Mousetrappe.
JFI Productions has also teamed up with ROW DTLA's RAPPAHANNOCK OYSTER BAR. Located directly across from the entrance of AWAKE and open until 11 PM, guests are invited to enjoy exclusive menu offers when they present their AWAKE ticket.
Past Creep LA experiences have received rave reviews and praised JFI Productions' Justin Fix and his team, Producing Partner J.T. Swierczek, Writer Daniel Montgomery, Artistic Director David Ruzicka, and Choreographer Stephanie Turek along with seasoned collaborators and their cast of top artists for building unique spaces and delivering top-notch boundary-pushing experiences.
CREEP LA has continuously sold out their previous event series almost immediately upon going on sale. Tickets for AWAKE are $89 per person and for ADULTS ONLY. Tickets scheduled to go on sale on Tuesday, September 4th at 10 am PST. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: www.CreepLA.com
ABOUT JUST FIX IT (JFI) PRODUCTIONS:
Founded in 2015 by creator Justin Fix, Just Fix It Productions is dedicated to bringing innovative immersive story-telling and experiential events to the Los Angeles area. The JFI team is comprised of founder Justin Fix, Producing Partner J.T. Swierczek, Writer/Co-Artistic Director Daniel Montgomery, Artistic Director David Ruzicka, and Choreographer Stephanie Turek.
As an emerging production and entertainment company, JFI began with its first production, CREEP Los Angeles: a re-invention of the conventional Halloween experience, placing disturbing performances and stylish dread over jump-scares and chainsaws. Combining intimate interactivity with fully realized frightening environments;
www.jfiproductions.com
ABOUT ROW DTLA:
An urban enclave for dreamers and doers, ROW DTLA refocuses Los Angeles' sprawling cultural energy to the city's historic downtown Arts District. ROW revitalizes a thriving economic hub, which at one point accounted for 10% of the nation's food distribution. Built by the Southern Pacific Railroad between 1917 and 1923, six iconic structures-repurposed into 1.5 million square feet of creative offices, retail, and restaurants-
ROW DTLA expands across 32 acres formerly known as L.A. Terminal Market, situated at the southwest end of L.A.'s Arts District. Bordered by Alameda, Central, E. 7th, and E. 8th St., with the Fashion District and city center nearby. Interstate 10 offers drivers a convenient route, with a Metro Gold Line station and various bus stops also nearby to connect riders with neighborhoods beyond downtown. 5,000 parking spaces accommodate visitors, including approximately 4,000 spaces in the on-site parking garage, which features its own lush rooftop park.
https://rowdtla.com/
ABOUT MOUSETRAPPE:
Mousetrappe is an award-winning immersive design agency and media studio that creates and develops inspired ideas into unforgettable cinematic experiences. Mousetrappe's work is featured in shows, spectaculars, immersive films, exhibits, attractions, and live events for the most treasured theme parks, museums, events, and IPs in the world.
www.mousetrappe.com
ABOUT RAPPAHANNOCK OYSTER BAR:
The casual yet vibrant restaurant is nestled in ROW DTLA's historic produce terminal, guests are invited into a space that takes cues from the organic nature of the oyster-farming process, blending live plants, blackened steel, zinc table tops, copper accents and colorful tile, while also exhibiting the artistic energy and raw industrial design of Downtown Los Angeles.
The menu and the space go hand-in-hand, with an organic yet progressive nature. The menu has an emphasis on sustainability, locally sourced, ethically fished, and responsibly farmed ingredients-
www.rroysters.com/
