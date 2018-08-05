News By Tag
Singer Songwriter Author - JEFF SLATE - Steps to the Stage on the GingerNewYork TV Show - Manhattan
Multi-Talented Artist JEFF SLATE is Joined by Co-Hosts Alex Alexander & Ginger Broderick on the Next LIVE GingerNewYork TV Show at Manhattan Neighborhood Network TV Studios in New York City. Friday, August 10, 2018, Spectrum Ch 34 & HD 1995, 2pm.
In 2010 Slate released the single Dreamtime, which featured Earl Slick (Lennon, Bowie) and Carlos Alomar (Lennon, Bowie) Birds of Paradox, his first solo album of original material, was released in 2012. It was followed in November 2013 by Imposters & Attractions, and his contribution to the Pete Quaife Foundation Kinks tribute album Shoulder To Shoulder in 2015.
Photo Credit: Rachel Naomi
Jeff Slate is a regular contributor to Esquire, Rolling Stone, and many other outlets, writing about music and culture, and has appeared on television and radio numerous times. His songs have appeared in network television shows and major motion pictures. Jeff Slate proudly endorses Gibson/Epiphone guitars, Hofner basses and Vox amps.
Since February 2014, Jeff has been a featured performer with his Birds of Paradox band at the Fest For Beatles Fans in New York City. This year he celebrated 30 years of the Traveling Wilburys in a show with Roy Orbison's sons.
In May 2013, Jeff made his Hill Country Live! debut with his Dylan Obscura show, playing a set full of songs that Dylan himself has never recorded or even played live, gems he rarely plays in concert and some of his best but least known songs, as well as original music inspired by Dylan, to a packed house. He's returned regularly with stellar, packed shows celebrating John Lennon, David Bowie, Tom Petty and others, with a long list of very special guests.
Jeff's latest album, Secret Poetry, released in 2016, features performances by Bowie alums Earl Slick, Carlos Alomar, Gail Ann Dorsey, Mark Plati and Alex Alexander, as well as Laurence Juber, Steve Holley and many, many more!
https://www.youtube.com/
Upcoming Performance:
Jeff Slate & Friends
Hill Country Barbecue
30 West 26th Street
Friday, August 24, 2018
9:30pm
For More Information:
Official Website: http://www.jeffslatehq.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Recent Publication:
Alex Alexander: is a first call session drummer/percussionist and recently appeared in the limited-engagement Broadway show, Rocktopia.
Rocktoptian Alex Alexander is the first on the list of talented drummers when a producer or musician needs a drummer who will bring a solid performance and incredible creativity to a project. He has performed and recorded with many artists, including David Bowie, Dido, Eminem, Ritchie Blackmore, Rickie Lee Jones, Jimmy Cliff, Youssou N'Dour, Joy Askew, Bernie Worrell from P-Funk, Bruce Springsteen, The Association, Toots and the Maytalls, Sophie B. Hawkins, J.C. Chasez from NSYNC, Montell Jordan, Willie Nile, Dougie Fresh, Bebel Gilberto, Julia Fordham, The Barrio Boyzz, Eljuri, Chaka Kahn, Buddy Miles, and many, many more.
GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.
GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Spectrum Cable Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST. It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.
Show Contact Information:
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
Email: gingernewyorktv@
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Photo of Ms. Broderick Courtesy of Rasheem Morris
