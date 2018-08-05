 
News By Tag
* Jeff Slate
* Alex Alexander
* New York City
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2018
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
July 2018
31

Singer Songwriter Author - JEFF SLATE - Steps to the Stage on the GingerNewYork TV Show - Manhattan

Multi-Talented Artist JEFF SLATE is Joined by Co-Hosts Alex Alexander & Ginger Broderick on the Next LIVE GingerNewYork TV Show at Manhattan Neighborhood Network TV Studios in New York City. Friday, August 10, 2018, Spectrum Ch 34 & HD 1995, 2pm.
 
 
Jeff Slate - Singer Songwriter Author - New York City
Jeff Slate - Singer Songwriter Author - New York City
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Jeff Slate
Alex Alexander
New York City

Industry:
Music

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Features

NEW YORK - Aug. 4, 2018 - PRLog -- Jeff Slate:  is an award-winning ASCAP songwriter and Esquire music columnist from New York City. He co-founded the 1980's mod/punk band the Mindless Thinkers, who were mainstays on the Northeast college circuit. In the mid-90's he released The Townshend Tapes, on which The Who's Pete Townshend acted as Executive Producer, and opened for Sheryl Crow on her "Tuesday Night Music Club" tour. In 1997 he founded the band The Badge, who released four albums and countless singles, EPs and live "bootleg" sets, and went on to become darlings of the UK/European "mod" scene in the 2000's.

In 2010 Slate released the single Dreamtime, which featured Earl Slick (Lennon, Bowie) and Carlos Alomar (Lennon, Bowie) Birds of Paradox, his first solo album of original material, was released in 2012. It was followed in November 2013 by Imposters & Attractions, and his contribution to the Pete Quaife Foundation Kinks tribute album Shoulder To Shoulder in 2015.

Photo Credit:  Rachel Naomi

Jeff Slate is a regular contributor to Esquire, Rolling Stone, and many other outlets, writing about music and culture, and has appeared on television and radio numerous times. His songs have appeared in network television shows and major motion pictures. Jeff Slate proudly endorses Gibson/Epiphone guitars, Hofner basses and Vox amps.

Since February 2014, Jeff has been a featured performer with his Birds of Paradox band at the Fest For Beatles Fans in New York City. This year he celebrated 30 years of the Traveling Wilburys in a show with Roy Orbison's sons.

In May 2013, Jeff made his Hill Country Live! debut with his Dylan Obscura show, playing a set full of songs that Dylan himself has never recorded or even played live, gems he rarely plays in concert and some of his best but least known songs, as well as original music inspired by Dylan, to a packed house. He's returned regularly with stellar, packed shows celebrating John Lennon, David Bowie, Tom Petty and others, with a long list of very special guests.

Jeff's latest album, Secret Poetry, released in 2016, features performances by Bowie alums Earl Slick, Carlos Alomar, Gail Ann Dorsey, Mark Plati and Alex Alexander, as well as Laurence Juber, Steve Holley and many, many more!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uFoayF0hEYU



Upcoming Performance:
Jeff Slate & Friends
Hill Country Barbecue
30 West 26th Street
Friday, August 24, 2018
9:30pm

For More Information:
Official Website: http://www.jeffslatehq.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeffSlatesHQ/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jeffslate
Recent Publication: https://www.amazon.com/Authorized-Roy-Orbison-Biography/dp/B0751YT5ZX

Alex Alexander: is a first call session drummer/percussionist and recently appeared in the limited-engagement Broadway show, Rocktopia.

Rocktoptian Alex Alexander is the first on the list of talented drummers when a producer or musician needs a drummer who will bring a solid performance and incredible creativity to a project. He has performed and recorded with many artists, including David Bowie, Dido, Eminem, Ritchie Blackmore, Rickie Lee Jones, Jimmy Cliff, Youssou N'Dour, Joy Askew, Bernie Worrell from P-Funk, Bruce Springsteen, The Association, Toots and the Maytalls, Sophie B. Hawkins, J.C. Chasez from NSYNC, Montell Jordan, Willie Nile, Dougie Fresh, Bebel Gilberto, Julia Fordham, The Barrio Boyzz, Eljuri, Chaka Kahn, Buddy Miles, and many, many more.

GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.

GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Spectrum Cable Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST.  It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.

Show Contact Information:
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
Email: gingernewyorktv@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/GingerNewYork-TV-Show/143257839058652

Photo of Ms. Broderick Courtesy of Rasheem Morris
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Jeff Slate, Alex Alexander, New York City
Industry:Music
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Features
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 05, 2018
GingerNewYork TV Show PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

Aug 04, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share