Arizona Marketing Executive to Give National Branding Webinar
Spalding Olmsted featured speaker for National Association of Leadership Programs branding webinar.
Titled Building Your Brand, thefocus of the webinar is to show the process of creating a successful brand, one that conveys the organization's new image along with its values and purpose. Spalding will provide the best practices for re-branding and show how companies and organizations can develop award-winning brands like those of Fortune 100 companies
Also during the webinar, two leadership organizations will present their new brands and Spalding will explain how these new brands represent the organizations' new image and direction. Brands have a voice and she'll describe how the new brands now communicate each organization's new purpose and mission.
Whether it's an overhaul or just the tweaking an existing brand, the process must elevate a company's brand, successfully telling their stories and getting the top-of-mind awareness needed to penetrate target markets.
The purpose of Association of Leadership Programs is to provide programs and activities that educate and train the nation's community leaders. The Association recognizes excellence, fosters innovation, shares best practices, builds networks and provides educational training and development to advance effectiveness of community leadership professionals and their programs.https://alpleaders.org
The Spalding Group, Inc. is a boutique strategic marketing, planning and branding firm that works with established and emerging clients utilizing a combination of proven and innovative marketing and web strategies. Spalding Olmsted, President/CEO, has 30 years of experience in real estate, construction, retailing, hospitality & tourism, entertainment, healthcare, economic development, non-profit organizations and governmental entities helping them maximize resources and achieve unparalleled bottom line accomplishments.
