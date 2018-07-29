 
News By Tag
* Branding
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
4321
July 2018
313029

Arizona Marketing Executive to Give National Branding Webinar

Spalding Olmsted featured speaker for National Association of Leadership Programs branding webinar.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Branding

Industry:
* Marketing

Location:
* Phoenix - Arizona - US

PHOENIX - Aug. 3, 2018 - PRLog -- Spalding Olmsted, President of The Spalding Group, Inc., will lead a 60-minute branding webinar for the National Association of Leadership Programs on August 27, 2018.

Titled Building Your Brand, thefocus of the webinar is to show the process of creating a successful brand, one that conveys the organization's new image along with its values and purpose. Spalding will provide the best practices for re-branding and show how companies and organizations can develop award-winning brands like those of Fortune 100 companies

Also during the webinar, two leadership organizations will present their new brands and Spalding will explain how these new brands represent the organizations' new image and direction. Brands have a voice and she'll describe how the new brands now communicate each organization's new purpose and mission.

Whether it's an overhaul or just the tweaking an existing brand, the process must elevate a company's brand, successfully telling their stories and getting the top-of-mind awareness needed to penetrate target markets.

The purpose of Association of Leadership Programs is to provide programs and activities that educate and train the nation's community leaders. The Association recognizes excellence, fosters innovation, shares best practices, builds networks and provides educational training and development to advance effectiveness of community leadership professionals and their programs.https://alpleaders.org

The Spalding Group, Inc. is a boutique strategic marketing, planning and branding firm that works with established and emerging clients utilizing a combination of proven and innovative marketing and web strategies. Spalding Olmsted, President/CEO, has 30 years of experience in real estate, construction, retailing, hospitality & tourism, entertainment, healthcare, economic development, non-profit organizations and governmental entities helping them maximize resources and achieve unparalleled bottom line accomplishments.

Media Contact
Spalding Olmsted, The Spalding Group
***@spaldinggrp.com
6029564770
End
Source:The Spalding Group
Email:***@spaldinggrp.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Spalding Group, Inc. News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Aug 03, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share