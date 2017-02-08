News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Arizona Executive to Lead Branding Workshop at National Leadership Conference
The focus of the ALP conference is to give their members best practices, new and traditional, in the areas of marketing, branding, social media, finances, operations and strategic planning. Spalding will conduct a 90-minute interactive workshop on how organizations and communities can develop winning brands like Fortune 100 companies; brands that successfully tell their stories and get the top-of-mind awareness needed to penetrate their target markets.
As part of this interactive workshop, participants will be given case studies representing communities and organizations who need new brands. The participants will then be broken up into groups with the task of developing brands for each case study entity. Afterwards, they will present the workshop attendees their proposed brands and receive feedback and recommendations from the workshop attendees.
The purpose of Association of Leadership Programs is to provide programs and activities that educate and train the nation's community leaders. The Association recognizes excellence, fosters innovation, shares best practices, builds networks and provides educational training and development to advance effectiveness of community leadership professionals and their programs.
The Spalding Group, Inc. is a boutique strategic marketing, planning and branding firm that works with established and emerging clients utilizing acombination of proven and innovative marketing and web strategies. Spalding Olmsted, President/CEO, has 30 years of experience in real estate, retailing, hospitality & tourism, construction, entertainment, healthcare, economic development, non-profits and governmental entities to help maximize resources and achieve unparalleled bottom line results. Visit her Linked In site for more info: http://linkedin.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse