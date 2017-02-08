 
News By Tag
* Marketing & Branding
* Spalding
* Assn of Leadership Programs
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098

Arizona Executive to Lead Branding Workshop at National Leadership Conference

 
 
Spalding Olmsted
Spalding Olmsted
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Marketing & Branding
Spalding
Assn of Leadership Programs

Industry:
Marketing

Location:
Phoenix - Arizona - US

Subject:
Awards

PHOENIX - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Spalding Olmsted, President of The Spalding Group Marketing and Branding in Phoenix, AZ, has beenasked to lead a 90-minute branding workshop at the upcoming Association of Leadership Programs National leadership conference June 21-23, 2017, in Phoenix, AZ.

The focus of the ALP conference is to give their members best practices, new and traditional, in the areas of marketing, branding, social media, finances, operations and strategic planning. Spalding will conduct a 90-minute interactive workshop on how organizations and communities can develop winning brands like Fortune 100 companies; brands that successfully tell their stories and get the top-of-mind awareness needed to penetrate their target markets.

As part of this interactive workshop, participants will be given case studies representing communities and organizations who need new brands. The participants will then be broken up into groups with the task of developing brands for each case study entity. Afterwards, they will present the workshop attendees their proposed brands and receive feedback and recommendations from the workshop attendees.

The purpose of Association of Leadership Programs is to provide programs and activities that educate and train the nation's community leaders. The Association recognizes excellence, fosters innovation, shares best practices, builds networks and provides educational training and development to advance effectiveness of community leadership professionals and their programs.

The Spalding Group, Inc. is a boutique strategic marketing, planning and branding firm that works with established and emerging clients utilizing acombination of proven and innovative marketing and web strategies. Spalding Olmsted, President/CEO, has 30 years of experience in real estate, retailing, hospitality & tourism, construction, entertainment, healthcare, economic development, non-profits and governmental entities to help maximize resources and achieve unparalleled bottom line results. Visit her Linked In site for more info: http://linkedin.com/in/spalding-olmsted-b784aa9
End
Source:The Spalding Group
Email:***@cox.net
Phone:(602)956-4770
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Spalding Group, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share