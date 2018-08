Emerging Actor Kedrick Brown books Principal Role In Spike Lee Film "Tales From The Hood 2" and More

Rising Houston star actor, Kedrick Brown takes on Hollywood in new movie, T.V show and will become the new Theatre Arts Director for a performance arts magnet Middle School dedicated to Houston Church and Civic Leader Pillar, Audrey H. Lawson.

-- Actor Kedrick Brown has done it again. He has landed a principal role in the much anticipated horror film,Executive produced by Academy Award winner, Spike Lee, and distributed by Universal Studios set to release October 2, 2018. Mr. Simms is Keith David, who will be presenting four horrific stories of lust, greed, pride and politics through tales with demonic dolls, possessed psychics, vengeful vixens and historical ghosts. Mr. Simms's haunting stories will make you laugh… while you scream.is squarely in the tradition of outrageous, entertaining anthology horror, but it also addresses serious issues with a forceful point of view, just as folklore has done throughout history. Starring Keith David and Alexandria Deberry.But, that's not all Brown has brewing. It has been reported that Brown will Co-Star in a role in Season 2 of the hit CW Superhero Tv Show,He can also be seen going toe to toe with Oscar Award Winning acting veteran, Cuba Gooding Jr. in his directorial debut movie,. And if that isn't enough, the youth of the new Audrey H. Lawson Performing Arts Magnet School is in for a treat, as Brown has officially signed on to be their new Theatre Arts Director.Most recently you will have seen Kedrick appear in the hit Lifetime tv movie,as legendary west coast hip hop icon Alonzo Williams. Kedrick's tv credits include Oprah's new critically acclaimed drama series,John Legend's executive produced series on WGN,, he had a recurring role on John Ridley's critically-acclaimed ABC crime drama, appeared in the season two finale ofcurrently airing on Starz and also can be seen in the 2016 holiday feature film THE NIGHT BEFORE starring Joseph Gordon Levitt, Seth Rogen, Anthony Mackie and Tracy Morgan.Brown, who resides in Houston, earned his Bachelor of Arts in theater from the University of North Texas and trained in the University of Houston's M.F.A. program with a focus in acting. His other credits include(currently being screened around the nation), SASSY MAMAS, DETROIT 67, FLY, HOMEBOUND, GOD AND COUNTRY, CZECH BEAUTIFULand FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS. Brown has also landed principal appearances in national and international commercials for popular brands such as Taco Bell, Shell, Suddenlink, Footlocker, American Express, Fuddruckers, Academy Sports, Heineken and the Blair Underwood K&G Suit Collection, BU, just to name a few.For more information about Kedrick Brown, please visit http://www.KedrickBrown.com