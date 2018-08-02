CGR, Sage Policy Group Launch Strategic Partnership

Collaboration will supply comprehensive economic research, impact analyses and consulting services to government agencies and community clients

Joseph Stefko, President & CEO, CGR

-- CGR, of Rochester, and Sage Policy Group, of Baltimore, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver integrated, cutting-edge economic research, impact analyses, management guidance and implementation support to state / local governments and community institutions.The partnership leverages both organizations' expertise in economic research, impact analysis, program evaluation, public finance and government management.CGR is one of the Northeast's premier public sector management consulting organizations. A nonprofit corporation founded in 1915, its policy, financial and analytical expertise are complemented by an established reputation for providing fact-based, objective and data-driven research, analysis and management solutions that inform the most critical issues facing the local public sector. It operates major practice areas in Economics & Public Finance, Government & Education, Health & Human Services, and Nonprofits & Communities.Sage Policy Group is one of the most recognizable and respected economic consulting firms in the Eastern U.S. Specializing in economic, fiscal and legislative analysis, program evaluation and organizational / strategic development, Sage serves clients at every level of government as well as law firms, developers and an array of nonprofit organizations. Experts in research methods, Sage's corporate focus is to utilize sound, widely accepted analytical techniques that provide clients and their stakeholders with valid and reliable knowledge and information to support critical organization and decision-making requirements.Through the partnership, CGR and Sage will offer client communities and organizations a tailored, integrated suite of services spanning the following areas:· Economic analysis· Community development· Fiscal impact analysis· Program evaluation· Policy development· Government management· Public finance"We are deeply excited to partner with Sage Policy Group," said Joseph Stefko, Ph.D., CGR's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Sage's reputation for reliable, actionable economic analysis is simply first-rate. At both the macro and micro levels, they are experts on the economic trends that are driving governments and communities toward fundamental decision points on how they operate. Adding that expertise to CGR's work with states, municipalities, schools, nonprofits and philanthropic organizations is a fabulous opportunity that positions us to better serve our clients."Anirban Basu, Sage Policy Group's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, added: "Partnering with CGR is a home run. Their experience applying research and data to promote change at the community and regional levels is a natural opportunity for us to more effectively drive action with our economic analysis. We both know that information alone often doesn't catalyze action. This collaboration allows us to more effectively apply our cutting-edge, custom research in ways that create real impact for the organizations we serve.CGR's work has spanned 15 states, while Sage Policy Group has worked in 40 states and six countries. The new partnership will have a nationwide focus.###CGR1 South Washington Street, Suite 400Rochester, New York 14614Sage Policy Group575 South Charles, Street, Suite 505Baltimore, Maryland 21201