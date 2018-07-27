 
Axiomtek Launches its Robust, Expandable Fanless Embedded System with TPM 1.2 – The eBOX627-312-FL

Axiomtek's eBOX627-312-FL is a high performance embedded system suited for multimedia applications, security surveillance and smart factory automation.
 
 
Axiomtek's latest embedded system, the eBOX627-312-FL.
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. - Aug. 1, 2018 - PRLog -- Axiomtek, one of the world's leading design and manufacturing companies of innovative, high performance and reliable PC-based industrial computer products, is proud to introduce the eBOX627-312-FL. This high performance embedded box PC is powered by the dual-core Intel® Celeron® processor N3350 with turbo boost up to 2.4GHz. The eBOX627-312-FL is feature-rich and highly customizable, and has flexible connectivity options. It is well-suited for multimedia applications, security surveillance and smart factory automation.

The eBOX627-312-FL comes with an IP40-rated heavy-duty aluminum extrusion and steel case to withstand the rigors of day-to-day operation. Its diverse range of I/O interfaces include two gigabit LAN ports, two RS-232/422/485 ports, two RS-232 ports, four USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports and one HDMI port. The eBOX627-312-FL also features a customizable I/O module slot with a wide selection of modules to meet different user requirements. For connectivity, it has two PCI Express Mini Card slots, one SIM slot and four SMA-type antenna connectors. This fanless embedded system is equipped with a 204-pin DDR3L-1866 SO-DIMM slot for up to 8GB of memory. For enhanced security, the eBOX627-312-FL supports TPM 1.2. It also supports Axiomtek's exclusive AXView Industrial IoT software for smart device monitoring and management. This embedded computer offers several mounting kit options for versatile use in various environments. It can be mounted using VESA, wall or DIN-rail mounting. The eBOX627-312-FL is compatible with Windows® 10 IoT and Linux operating systems. It is CE- and FCC Class A-certified to ensure quality performance and stability.

"The eBOX627-312-FL supports a wide range 9V to 36V DC power input with power protection. It can also withstand a wide operating temperature range of -20°C to +70°C and up to 3G vibration endurance to ensure stabile performance in mission-critical environments," said Janney Lee, product manager of the Embedded Systems Division at Axiomtek.

The eBOX627-312-FL is now available for purchase. For more information, please visit http://us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.

Some Key Features:

• Dual-core Intel® Celeron® N3350 2.4 GHz processor
• 204-pin DDR3L-1866 SO-DIMM for up to 8GB of memory
• Two GbE LAN, four COM (two RS-232/422/485 and two RS-232), four USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports
• IP40-rated design, with customizable I/O module slot with wide selection of modules
• Support for TPM 1.2
• Fanless operating temperature range of -20°C to +70°C and power input range of  9V - 36V DC
• AXView 2.0 intelligent embedded monitoring software for Industrial IoT

About Axiomtek Co., Ltd

Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.

Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.

As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.

Contact
Larry Wu
solutions@axiomtek.com
626-581-3232
