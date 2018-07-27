Axiomtek Launches its Robust, Expandable Fanless Embedded System with TPM 1.2 – The eBOX627-312-FL

Axiomtek's eBOX627-312-FL is a high performance embedded system suited for multimedia applications, security surveillance and smart factory automation.

-- Axiomtek, one of the world's leading design and manufacturing companies of innovative, high performance and reliable PC-based industrial computer products, is proud to introduce the. This high performance embedded box PC is powered by the dual-core Intel® Celeron® processor N3350 with turbo boost up to 2.4GHz. Theis feature-rich and highly customizable, and has flexible connectivity options. It is well-suited for multimedia applications, security surveillance and smart factory automation.Thecomes with an IP40-rated heavy-duty aluminum extrusion and steel case to withstand the rigors of day-to-day operation. Its diverse range of I/O interfaces include two gigabit LAN ports, two RS-232/422/485 ports, two RS-232 ports, four USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports and one HDMI port. Thealso features a customizable I/O module slot with a wide selection of modules to meet different user requirements. For connectivity, it has two PCI Express Mini Card slots, one SIM slot and four SMA-type antenna connectors. This fanless embedded system is equipped with a 204-pin DDR3L-1866 SO-DIMM slot for up to 8GB of memory. For enhanced security, thesupports TPM 1.2. It also supports Axiomtek's exclusive AXView Industrial IoT software for smart device monitoring and management. This embedded computer offers several mounting kit options for versatile use in various environments. It can be mounted using VESA, wall or DIN-rail mounting. Theis compatible with Windows® 10 IoT and Linux operating systems. It is CE- and FCC Class A-certified to ensure quality performance and stability."Thesupports a wide range 9V to 36V DC power input with power protection. It can also withstand a wide operating temperature range of -20°C to +70°C and up to 3G vibration endurance to ensure stabile performance in mission-critical environments,"said Janney Lee, product manager of the Embedded Systems Division at Axiomtek.Theis now available for purchase. For more information, please visitor contact us at• Dual-core Intel® Celeron® N3350 2.4 GHz processor• 204-pin DDR3L-1866 SO-DIMM for up to 8GB of memory• Two GbE LAN, four COM (two RS-232/422/485 and two RS-232), four USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports• IP40-rated design, with customizable I/O module slot with wide selection of modules• Support for TPM 1.2• Fanless operating temperature range of -20°C to +70°C and power input range of 9V - 36V DC• AXView 2.0 intelligent embedded monitoring software for Industrial IoTAxiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.