News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Melbourne Entrepreneur will represent Australia at Ms ECO International
Smriti Goyal received Ms ECO Australia national title and will compete in Las Vegas, USA.
Born in India, Smriti moved to Melbourne Australia in 2013, where she's a successful entrepreneur and runs a dance company. She is no stranger to pageantry; holder several national and international titles, we are excited to add a new eco warrior to our 2019 roster.
"I'm very social with an optimistic personality which leads me towards the success and goals in life" - Ms ECO Australia
Earth Pageants Inc operates Ms ECO International, Mrs ECO International and Teen ECO International. A Pageant system with an Environmental platform for women around the world. We pride ourselves on being a woman owned and operated organization. Our signature "Empower Hour" allows women to step out of competition mode and share their unique life experiences with the rest of the delegates, which we feel helps build lifelong friendships!
For additional information, visit:
http://www.msecointernational.com
http://www.mrsecointernational.com
http://www.teenecointernational.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse