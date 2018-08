Melbourne Entrepreneur will represent Australia at Ms ECO International

Smriti Goyal received Ms ECO Australia national title and will compete in Las Vegas, USA.

Ms ECO Australia

-- Ms ECO International officially announced Smriti Goyal will represent Australia at the 2019 International competition at the South Point Hotel Casino and Spa in Las Vegas, Nevada USA, June 24-29, 2019.Born in India, Smriti moved to Melbourne Australia in 2013, where she's a successful entrepreneur and runs a dance company. She is no stranger to pageantry; holder several national and international titles, we are excited to add a new eco warrior to our 2019 roster."I'm very social with an optimistic personality which leads me towards the success and goals in life" - Ms ECO AustraliaEarth Pageants Inc operates Ms ECO International, Mrs ECO International and Teen ECO International. A Pageant system with an Environmental platform for women around the world. We pride ourselves on being a woman owned and operated organization. Our signature "Empower Hour" allows women to step out of competition mode and share their unique life experiences with the rest of the delegates, which we feel helps build lifelong friendships!For additional information, visit:http:// www.msecointernational.com http:// www.mrsecointernational.com http://www.teenecointernational.com