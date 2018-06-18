Transformational Coach launches new YouTube Channel

The wait is over! Award winning business leader Scott Coulter is now making coaching tips, tools and strategies available to the entire world through the YouTube platform.

Founder Scott A Coulter

Transformational Coach, Author and Entrepreneur

Founder Scott A Coulter

Transformational Coach, Author and Entrepreneur

-- The time is now, and the wait is over! Award winning business leader Scott Coulter is now making coaching tips, tools and strategies available to the entire world through social media. Now, subscribers of the new channel can have access to proven transformational content through his new YouTube channel.This new channel is called "Coachable Moments" and subscribers will have access to topics that address critical areas in Life, Business Performance, and Professional Career Development."The new platform marks the next chapter for my coaching services (ScottACoulter.com and Vertex Business Solutions). Over the years, I've discovered that bringing relatable, simplified and more personalized approach to our customers help create repeatable positive outcomes," said Scott Coulter, creator of the Coachable Moments YouTube Channel. "Our goal was to expand the access to results driven content beyond traditional websites, our goal is to reach people around the world and help them with critical issues such as self-esteem, confidence, leadership, enhanced revenues in the business, process improvement, growth mindset development, career challenges, and those who feel stuck in a negative place in life."The new channel incorporates short videos of content that targets areas that are becoming more overwhelming in today's society. More and more people are over complicating the the benefits someone could receive through coaching, using complex formulas, scientific delivery systems, and teaching popular short-term hacks instead of providing the audience with a long-term holistic solution that's sustainable over a lifetime. Viewers of the show can expect:* Content that takes the audience on a relatable journey of challenges to breakthroughs that can be repeated as often as necessary to achieve results.* Strategies that have been used and proven to make a positive impact in the business, career, and life environment.* Show to use the Kaizen MINDSET as the foundation. Every bit of the content is designed to keep the audience moving toward improvement. Meaning, you can expect to self-evaluate, identify and eliminate wasteful activities, while learning to always strive to get better as a person, executive, or professional.* Receive an action plan that you can implement immediately and get results. Coach Scott is known for his ability to simplify processes and establish customized tools that are directly tied to measurable outcomes. Each episode will have a few items to evaluate, some step-by-step action plan, or a strategy to target the important areas for the change.* Access to advanced one-on-one training and coaching for those who are ready to take their business, career of personal development beyond the FREE videos.The channel will be a great resource for:* Individuals who are seeking: Happiness, Better Lifestyle, Performance and Self Improvement* Entrepreneurs and Executives* Millennials* Community Leaders* Professionals seeking career development and progressionThere is content that'll impact just about anyone who wants to build a foundation for long-term growth. The key will be YOU and YOUR determination to do something positive that improves your future!Whether you're looking for a happier life, stuck in a dead-end job, or trying to grow your business revenues—Coachable Moments will have something to help get you in the right mindset to obtain your goals."I firmly believe that your MINDSET is the gateway to everything positive and negative. Throughout my 30-year career working with people, I've discovered that training, coaching, business development, career strategies, webinars and all of the amazing tools offered in the universe are nothing but a waste of time if the recipient has a fixed or negative mindset. That's what drove me to studying, researching and developing the Kaizen Mindset approach to continuous improvement. This is the foundation for a lot of success we've experienced working with entrepreneurs, leaders, youth groups and individuals,"said Coach Scott. "As a military veteran, I used the some of the same doctoring I learned in the Army—building the right MINDSET will program your emotions to accept change, fight the urge to give up on your dreams, be more resilient during times of challenge, and motivated to achieve excellence in everything you do."The new social media platform for Coachable Moments is scheduled to launch late June 2018 and start uploading videos weekly thereafter. There will be book giveaways, contest for free coaching sessions, and a Game Changer Spotlight for subscribers who are disrupting their market or overcome great challenges and now dominating life again.According to Coach Scott, he's already started scheduling interviews with celebrities, athletes, and community leaders who are instrumental to their communities and share the same passion for helping people all over the world.You definitely want to go to YouTube now, subscribe and turn on the notifications function to be informed when the next episode is posted. Coach Scott and his team are currently building weekly themes, daily challenges, and targeted sessions for everyone in the Game Changer Community.Scott Coulter is an entrepreneur, author, and coach with over 30 years of helping people achieve their goals. He's the founder of APSi (www.apsicorp.com), ScottACoulter.com (www.scottacoulter.com), and the Vertex Business Group (www.vertexbusinesssolutions.com). He and his team have helped businesses build over $80M in revenues, trained executives to be high performers, and coached individuals to successful careers. He was the recipient of the Leadership Magazine, 2012 Leader of the Year for developing workforce programs that coached individuals to become entrepreneurs and re-train unemployed professional to obtain demand jobs during previous recession. Coach Scott is a certified coach and ex-military basic instructor. He's had a diverse corporate background leading sales executive, recruiters, HR Staff, and expanding business operations throughout the US before becoming an entrepreneur in 2007. Coach Scott's clients obtain success through is unique ability to make change fun and exciting, while holding them accountable for the action steps necessary to break old habits, create new ones so that they can have an unstoppable mindset that attracts unbelievable breakthroughs. His mantra is simple "Dominate Every Single Day!"