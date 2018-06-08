News By Tag
Jo Mangum, ERA's Vice President of Learning, Leads LevERAge Master Class
Columbia, S.C., (DATE) — ERA Wilder Realty is thrilled to welcome Jo Mangum, Vice President of Learning at ERA Real Estate, to present two Master Classes on Leverage the Power of Listings.
Magnum's Master class will be held in Charleston on June 19th and Columbia on June 20th. The collaborative learning environment will include live instruction followed by live-webx workshop sessions on goal setting, accountability, best practices and techniques.
ERA Wilder Realty is committed to developing the best trained real estate professionals in the industry. Each quarter ERA Wilder features national speakers to further agent growth and staffs a full-time Director of Training and Education, to provide ongoing training for both beginner and advanced levels.
As part of ERA Wilder Realty, agentswill be able to offer homebuyers and sellers a wide variety of innovative and market-relevant products and services, programs such as the ERA® Sellers Security® Plan as well as robust online marketing programs, extensive listings distribution partners, and related services including mortgage, title and home warranty.
About ERA Wilder Realty
Founded in 1995, ERA Wilder Realty is one of the largest real estate companies serving the state of South Carolina. ERA is known for its innovative momentum and providing their agents with tech-savvy tools and the most up-to-date knowledge of today's real estate market, allowing them to serve their clients in the best possible way. Visit erawilderrealty.com (https://www.erarealestate.com/
