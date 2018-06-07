 
Lennar is Bringing Everything's Included® Homes to Maple Hills

 
 
Lennar will open a new model and begin selling later this summer at Maple Hills.
Lennar will open a new model and begin selling later this summer at Maple Hills.
 
COVINGTON, Wash. - June 12, 2018 - PRLog -- Maple Hills by CalAtlantic, a Lennar company, is down to its final few homes for sale before Lennar opens a new phase of Everything's Included® homes later this summer. With plans to open the model home on Saturday, August 11, the model will be the first Everything's Included® home in this community and showcase the very latest in home automation features and technology.

"Maple Hills has been such a fantastic and popular community due in part to its charming location near great outdoor recreation," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Seattle. "So we're really excited to begin offering Everything's Included® new homes for sale here. It's allows homebuyers to enjoy all the upgrades, bells and whistles in their new home without having to pay extra."

The new Lennar model home will showcase the Lucerne floorplan, a two-story, 3,037-square foot home outfitted with all the high-end features and home automation technology that comes included as standard. The Lucerne also offers an open-concept layout that customers will love along with five bedrooms, three and one-half bathrooms, covered porch and back patio, upstairs bonus room and a two-bay garage.

Lennar's upcoming phase of homes will offer homeshoppers nine distinctive floorplans in total that range in size from 2,703 to 4,122 square feet. As part of their signature Everything's Included® program, these residences will also come with high-end features at no additional cost, such as stainless steel appliances, granite or quartz kitchen countertops, high-quality cabinetry and the latest in home automation technology all powered by Amazon Alexa.

Eager homeshoppers can learn how to join the interest list by talking to an Internet Sales Consultant by calling (855) 325-1502 or visiting www.lennar.com/seattle.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of Lennar's homes and others. Lennar's Rialto segment is a vertically integrated asset management platform focused on investing throughout the commercial real estate capital structure. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Previous press releases and further information about Lennar may be obtained at the "Investor Relations" section of Lennar's website, www.lennar.com.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
9492830202
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
Tags:Lennar, New Homes, new homes in Covington
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Covington - Washington - United States
Subject:Products
