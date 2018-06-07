 
News By Tag
* Technology
* MICROSOFT
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
13121110987

Velrada recognized as winner for 2018 Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Field Service Partner of the Year

 
 
velrada-ms-partner-full
velrada-ms-partner-full
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Technology
* MICROSOFT

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Australia

Subject:
* Awards

June 12, 2018 - PRLog -- Velrada has announced it has won the Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Field Service Global Partner of the Year Award. The company was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Speaking from Velrada's new European HQ in Paris, France, Dom Nolan (President Global Operations) said "This is a tremendous recognition of the achievements of our global team in integrating Microsoft d365 cloud, data and AI solutions in Australia, Europe and the USA. They are truly global leaders in their field working with organisations in the Facilities Management, Mining, Financial Services and Government sectors."

Rob Evans (Velrada CEO) said "We would like to thank all our clients and colleagues at Microsoft who have made this happen. We have some very exciting opportunities to grow our business domestically, and in Europe and the USA, and build out our very significant base of IP to provide industry platform and vertical solutions built on Microsoft cloud technology. We are enjoying some great success with advanced artificial intelligence solutions in areas such as predictive analytics, AI BOTs; and with key partners in this space such as LiveTiles".

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,600 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. Velrada was recognised for providing outstanding solutions and services in Dynamics 365 for Field Services.

"Our ecosystem of partners is crucial to delivering transformative solutions, and this year's winners have proven to be some of the finest among their peers," said Gavriella Schuster corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. "We are pleased to recognize Velrada for being selected as Winner of the Global 2018 Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Field Service Award."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.

About Velrada

Established in 2009 in Perth, Velrada now has offices in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Paris. With a global team of 150, Velrada's solutions leverage Dynamics365, Microsoft 365/Office 365 and Azure. Velrada's Data & AI team add layers of deep analytics and artificial intelligence to all their solutions, optimising their customers' processes and streamlining their operations.

Velrada specialise in OT/IT convergence, IoT (Internet of Things) and Field Service enablement. The result is facilities and valuable assets that are managed using predictive maintenance and artificial intelligence, to keep costs low and repairs streamlined. Mobile workers are supported with geolocation technologies and mobile apps, so they're connected and informed in real time, and the overall architecture is cloud and Azure based.

This Software as a Service (SaaS) model lets Velrada's customers get up and running fast, with no infrastructure to manage, a predictable monthly IT budget and complete redundancy in the event of a technical issue.

For additional information:

Visit https://velrada.com/velrada-wins-microsoft-partner-of-the-year/ for blog post and video content.

Images available on request:
1. Microsoft Partner of the Year Badge
2. Velrada logo
3. Velrada Perth team celebrating

End.

Contact
Eben Illingworth
Marketing Director
***@velrada.com
End
Source:
Email:***@velrada.com Email Verified
Tags:Technology, MICROSOFT
Industry:Technology
Location:Australia
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Jun 12, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share