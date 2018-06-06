 
News By Tag
* Finance
* Smallbusinessowners
* Executives
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Nashville
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1211109876

Free webinar for business owners and executives

Take your lunch hour this Wednesday to learn more about how to increase your business value and pinpoint key performance indicators in your business.
 
 
Gary Aldridge of Deep Bench CFO is a wealth of knowledge regarding finance.
Gary Aldridge of Deep Bench CFO is a wealth of knowledge regarding finance.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - June 11, 2018 - PRLog -- Gary Aldridge of Deep Bench CFO draws from 25 years of experience as a Chief Financial Officer in his current webinar series, which continues this Wednesday, June 13 at noon CST. The webinar will address key performance indicators such as: What makes your business go?; What can you control?; Sales, gross profit, throughput; Measuring what is important; Measuring indicators daily; and Managing indicators relentlessly.
The 30-45 presentation is a great opportunity to get insights from an experienced business executive and walk away with tips and action steps you can apply to your business or company immediately.
Register for the webinar here: http://www.gomeet.com/PIID=ED55DA83824731 or visit deepbenchcfo.com

Gary Aldridge is the founder of Deep Bench CFO. Learn more at deepbenchcfo.com. Gary holds a bachelor's in banking and finance from the University of Mississippi (1982) and a Master of Business Administration in accounting from the University of Alabama (1997). He is a Certified Public Accountant, and Certified Valuation Analyst.

Contact
Barbara Esteves-Moore
Two Roads Communications
***@tworoadscommunications.com
End
Source:Deep Bench CFO
Email:***@tworoadscommunications.com Email Verified
Tags:Finance, Smallbusinessowners, Executives
Industry:Business
Location:Nashville - Tennessee - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Two Roads Communications News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Jun 11, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share