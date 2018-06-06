News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Free webinar for business owners and executives
Take your lunch hour this Wednesday to learn more about how to increase your business value and pinpoint key performance indicators in your business.
The 30-45 presentation is a great opportunity to get insights from an experienced business executive and walk away with tips and action steps you can apply to your business or company immediately.
Register for the webinar here: http://www.gomeet.com/
Gary Aldridge is the founder of Deep Bench CFO. Learn more at deepbenchcfo.com. Gary holds a bachelor's in banking and finance from the University of Mississippi (1982) and a Master of Business Administration in accounting from the University of Alabama (1997). He is a Certified Public Accountant, and Certified Valuation Analyst.
Contact
Barbara Esteves-Moore
Two Roads Communications
***@tworoadscommunications.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse