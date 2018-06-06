News By Tag
Blockchain and Beyond? Learn more about the latest blockchain tech innovations on this Korean summit
David Drake, Chairman of LDJ Capital and The Soho Loft Media Group, speaks at the Korea Blockchain Summit in Seoul, South Korea organized by the Global Blockchain Foundation
David Drake, Chairman of LDJ Capital, is one of the summit's keynote speaker. More recently, David Drake is also seen as a leader in blockchain and cryptocurrency. He saw the value of digital assets when it was yet unpopular. It all started in 2011 when Drake collaborated on the JOBS Act to create new laws underlying all fundraising in the U.S. for all ICOs. He runs a $200M LDJ Cayman Fund focused on cryptocurrency, mining, and ICO acquisitions. LDJ Capital Credit also offers middle market bridge financing to seed upcoming ICO's. Previously, he held a majority stake as a Managing Partner with Robert Hambrecht in an Alternative Energy Fund NewCommons Capital 2009-2010.
Drake says, "South Korea is one of the leading countries on the global cryptocurrency market. The concept of owning cryptos and its application on various industries is prevalent here. I am very pleased to participate in this year's blockchain summit and I am excited to witness the developments in the blockchain and cryptocurrency market today."
The two-day summit will feature experts from various industries. There will be a number of theatres available for technical discussions and the use of case studies. Some of the event's wide array of topics are the role of cryptocurrency on the blockchain technology development, the scope and automation of smart contracts, real world application of blockchain, and the applications of blockchain on healthcare data security, on banking, on cybersecurity, on the public sector, on personal insurance, and more.
Together with David Drake, some of the event's speakers are:
Bhaumik Soni, Founder, hexadpay
Dimitrios Psarrakis, Capital Markets Union and Fintech Policy Advisor, European Parliament
Eyal Oster, President and Co-Founder, MobileBridge Momentum
Gregor Kozelj, CEO and Founder, X8currency
Ian Scarffe, Blockchain Advisor and Consultant
Jason H. Jang, CIO, KCX Exchange
Kshitij Adhlakha, COO and Founder, QuickX
Karthik Iyer, CEO and Founder, BlockchainMonk
Marloes Pomp, Initiator and Program Officer, Blockchain Dutch Government
Reggie Middleton, CEO, Veritaseum
Dream Builder Blockchain Technology Experts is the summit's partner. The event's sponsors include Bitonomy, hexadpay, Momentum, QuickX, SET, and X8currency. The media partners for this summit are adglink.com, BIOMETRICUPDATE.COM, Bitcoin Chaser, Blockchain Industry Group (BIG), blokt, CasinOnline.news, Chaineum, Coin Idol.com, CoinGecko, CoinStaker, Crypto Capital News, edChain, FinTech Weekly, Finyear, ForkLog, Function4, Global Banking and Finance Review, ICO Finch, ICOHOLDER, International Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Association (IBCA), International Finance, InvestFuture, Live Trading News, LUXUO, Mind Commerce, NexChange, Russian Bitcoin Community, Sanyan Blockchain, and The Soho Loft Media Group.
About LDJ Capital
LDJ Capital (http://ldjcapital.com/
LDJ Cayman is focused on cryptocurrency, mining, and ICO acquisitions. To seed upcoming ICOs, partner Middle Market Credit also provides corporate market bridge financing.
The firm is involved in Asset Management, Equity Financing and Debt Financing and Placement, Mergers & Acquisitions, Corporate Partnering and Strategic Alliances, Restructuring and Workouts, Startups and Management, and Alternative Finance Strategies.
LDJ Capital has 3 subsidiaries:
1. LDJ Capital Group: Victoria Partners, LDJ Venture Capital, LDJ Hedge Fund, LDJ Media Fund, LDJ Capital Advisory, and LDJ Capital Investment Bank.
2. LDJ Real Estate Group: Acquisitions, Developments, and Hospitality
3. The Soho Loft Media Group: Times Impact Publications, The Soho Loft Conferences, and Victoria Global Communications. Times Impact Publications include the digital publications:
Contact
cc@ldjcapital.com
09175789069
