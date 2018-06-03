News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Entries Now Open For 2018 "Great Oxnard Salsa Challenge"
The Salsa Challenge is open to amateur salsa chefs. Entrants will need to bring 16 ounces of their salsa to the festival on the morning of July 29.
The Salsa Challenge is open to amateur salsa chefs. Entrants will need to bring 16 ounces of their salsa to the festival on the morning of July 29. A panel of judges will blind taste test the entries and the winners will be announced on the main stage later in the day. Salsa drop-off is at the festival's Salsa Tasting Tent onsite at Plaza Park (Fifth and 'B' Streets in downtown Oxnard).
Categories are Best Red, Best Green, Best Fruit/Specialty, Best Mild, Best Medium, Best Hot and the Judge's Choice Winner (for best of the best). The Judge's Choice Winner receives $100. Other first place category winners receive a festival"goodie bag." Space is limited to 30 salsa entries and pre‐registration is required.The entry fee is $25 per salsa and includes one souvenir t-shirt per contestant.
The deadline to pre-register is Friday, July 6.
The Great Oxnard Salsa Challenge is one of the many attractions at the 25th Annual Oxnard Salsa Festival, July 28 and 29 from 11a.m. to 7p.m.Other event highlights include live salsa bands, salsa dancing, a salsa tasting tent, vendor marketplace, international foods, kids' play zone, community stage and the popular, "Dancing With Our Community Stars" contest and charity fundraiser.
The Oxnard Salsa Festival is presented each year by the Oxnard Downtowners (http://oxnarddowntowners.org/
For festival information and salsa challenge entry forms,call 805‐535‐4060,or visit www.oxnardsalsafestival.com.
Contact
Diane Rumbaugh
***@rumbaughpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse