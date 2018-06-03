ABELDent announces cloud-based Advantage Dental Software with improved workflow, advanced features and greater security for maximized dental practice success.

-- ABELDent, a subsidiary of ABELSoft, the award-winning practice management software developer, is pleased to announce the next evolution in complete dental practice management covering both clinical and business operations.ABELDenthas developed ABELDent Advantage, that accesses protected practice data from secure Microsoft Azure servers and leverages Microsoft Dynamics 365and Office 365 for complete end-to-end practice management.As a result of decades of ongoing collaboration with dental practices, thousands of dental practices across North America today manage their business and clinical operations using ABELDent software. The company is the market leader in Canada and has also expanded into the United States and the Caribbean.Dentists report that ABELDent's comprehensive, easy-to-use solutions help them and their employees improve workflows, optimize productivity, and enhance communication with patients.More specifically, they like that ABELDent supports processes such as covering patient interactions both prior and post appointment, navigation through client records by admin staff with ease and speed, and accurate tracking of dental work and recommended procedures by clinical staff.ABELDent Advantage also shines with optimized and integrated business processes covering appointment scheduling, clinical charting, treatment management and integration with 3rd party digital radiography and image software vendors. This gives dental practices the freedom to implement ABELDent alongside their preferred clinical equipment partners. ABELDent also interoperates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Office 365 to add full accounting features, and enhanced productivity tools. Dental practices also gain the convenience and security of automatic data backups at Microsoft data centersAlthough the current on-premise ABELDent still satisfies the needs of most dental practices, it requires server hardware in each dental office, presenting challenges for many customers. "It's difficult for small offices to handle things like maintaining servers and installing software updates," says ArunRele, President of ABELSoft, the parent company of ABELDent. "In some cases, they skip upgrades and miss out on the new features we develop."Outdated local server and software deployments have also become increasingly vulnerable to data breaches and malware threats, including ransomware attacks. Offices have reportedly paid as much as USD30,000 to regain access to their accounts and data.Recognizing these new realities along with the evolution of secure cloud applications, ABELDent set out to develop a new way to deliver its solution that would reduce or eliminate the need for customers to maintain and upgrade servers and software, while also boosting privacy and security.The result: Cloud-based ABELDent Advantage has streamlined workflows, improved data security and simplified scalability to give dental practices the ease, confidence and flexibility to deliver a better patient and employee experience while increasing opportunities for efficiency and improved profitability.Says ABELSoft CEO Angela Spinks, "With Azure and other cloud services like Dynamics 365 and Office 365, we have augmented the ABELDent Advantage dental software solution to offer unique functionality that we believe nobody else currently offers in our market. Our cloud platform, and the new development approaches that come with it, mean we can provide an unparalleled solution for all aspects of professional practice management."ABELSoft (and its subsidiaries ABELDent and ABELMed) is a Microsoft award- winning provider of outstanding clinical/practice management systems. Established in 1977, the company is privately held and based in Burlington, Ontario.For Additional Information:Angela Spinks, 1-800-267-ABEL (2235), AngelaS@ABELSoft.com