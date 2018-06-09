News By Tag
Entigrity Remote Staffing Platinum Exhibitor at AICPA Engage 2018
Entigrity Remote Staffing will be exhibiting at AICPA Engage Conference, as Platinum Exhibitor.
AICPA ENGAGE, sponsored by the American Institute of CPAs in partnership with the Association for Accounting Marketing, enable you to target CPA professionals and financial management from across the U.S. The conference will cover areas like advanced personal financial planning, advanced estate planning, conference on tax strategies for the high-income individual and make new connections across an amazing range of accounting and financial specialties and many more.
Entigrity remote staffing will be part of this conference and taking the exhibiting opportunity to showcase their product & services. With the increasing demand of qualified accountant and tax professionals. Our reliable and professional services are designed for CPAs and Small accounting firms looking for an increase in service level, business growth, and cost management. "said Shawn Parikh, Vice president of Entigrity Solutions LLC.
He further explained, "Remote Staffing is a tool not only to reduce cost but helps small and mid-size accounting firms in converting staffing from No. 1 Challenge to a No. 1 Opportunity to Increase Your Profits, Service More Clients, Grow Your Practice and have more time for things you like to do.
The Entigrity Works agenda includes topics such as leveraging remote work to save time and money for your organization;
Entigrity invites visitors to attend in large numbers and meet the representatives Chris Rivera, Client Success Manager and Shalin Parikh President of Entigrity Remote Staffing, who will be attending the conference on behalf of the company. The company has given an open invitation to the visitors and participants of the expo. To schedule a meeting in advanced, drop an email at chris@entigrity.com. If you are attending the AICPA conference 2018 in Las Vegas, stop by at our booth no. #654 and we will be happy to give more info about Entigrity Remote Staffing. To know more visit official website http://www.entigrity.com/
About Entigrity Remote Staffing
Entigrity Remote Staffing exclusively works with Small and Mid-size Accounting Firms, CPA, EA and Tax Professional. Today, we serve 300+ Accounting firms Nationwide, providing them with qualified and experienced accounting and tax professionals starting at $8/hour. With Entigrity you can Hire Staff Accountants, Bookkeepers, Tax Associates or any other staff position, having the required skills and knowledge for 75% less salaries than in-office staff.
