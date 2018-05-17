 
Entigrity Remote Staffing as PLATINUM SPONSOR "TSCPA - Non Profit Organizations Conference

Entigrity Remote Staffing will be exhibiting at TSCPA Non-Profit organization conference, held at Westin Galleria Hotel, 13340 Dallas Pkwy in Dallas, TX, USA.
 
 
DALLAS - May 17, 2018 - PRLog -- The Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants - TSCPA - is a nonprofit, voluntary, professional organization representing Texas CPAs in public practice, business & industry, government, and education. TSCPA has served the public interest for over a century through programs that advance the highest standard of ethics and practice within the CPA profession. This program is one-of-a-kind event focused on the unique structural and regulatory challenges faced by nonprofit entities and small businesses. It includes expert-led discussions on hot topics to help CPAs keep up with today's competitive business environment.

Some of the main agendas include the following

- Recent Tax Developments Impacting Nonprofit Organizations

- Facing the Challenge from the New Revenue Standards

- Cybersecurity

- FASB Update

- Social Media in the Workplace

- The Risks & Rewards of Financial Sponsorship

- Leases: A Practical Guide to Implementation

- Fundraising: Show Me the Money

- Crisis Management

- Implementation of ASU 2016-14: Statement of Functional Expenses

- Economic & Market Outlook

- Maximizing Team Performance with Emotional Intelligence

-  Accounting and Auditing

This event focuses on the unique structural and regulatory challenges faced by nonprofit entities and small businesses.

Entigrity Remote Staffing has continued it's partnership with TSCPA and CPA's fraternity of Texas and it's again proud to be associated as a platinum sponsor for the programme. Entigrity will take this esteemed opportunity to educate CPA fraternity in Remote Staffing and How it works. Also, Entigrity Remote Staffing is the solutions for small and mid-size accounting firms in order to overcome all staffing challenges.

"Our New Initiative – To Educate and Empower Owners and Partners of Small and Mid-Size Accounting firms, in order for them to Lead and succeed – Partnership with other Texas Society of CPAs and Other State CPAs Society and Associates help us in our mission to help and grow small and mid-size accounting firms in America so that they can stand on equal footing with Big 4 and Large Accounting firms.." said Shalin Parikh, President of Entigrity Remote Staffing.

He further explained, "Remote Staffing is a tool not only to reduce cost but helps small and mid-size accounting firms in converting staffing from No. 1 Challenge to a No. 1 Opportunity to Increase Your Profits, Service More Clients, Grow Your Practice and have more time for things you like to do.

The Entigrity Works agenda includes topics such as leveraging remote work to save time and money for your organization; communication tools to connect a remote staff; and ways to engage your remote team and make them happier and more productive.

We are looking forward to discussing possible business opportunities related to remote staffing solution. We are also excited to meet people over there and aid them with our industry knowledge," said the spokesperson of the Entigrity Solutions LLC.

To know more about Entigrity Remote Staffing visit http://www.entigrity.com/ Entigrity invites visitors to attend in large numbers and meet the representatives personally at the event. To schedule a meeting in advance, drop an email at chris@entigrity.com. As the event widely attended and appreciated by accounting professionals and TSCPA members we will have Chris Rivera, Client Success Manager and Shalin Parikh President attending the show on behalf of the company. If you are attending the TSCPA conference in Dallas, TX, stop by at our booth and we will be happy to give more info about Entigrity Remote Staffing.

Venue:  Westin Galleria Hotel, 13340 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX

Date:     21st & 22nd May 2018.

Timing: 7 am to 4 pm

CPE Credit: Up to 17 hours of CPE Credit.

Registration Here (https://www.tscpa.org/news/2018/03/22/nonprofit-organizat...)

About Entigrity Remote Staffing

Entigrity Remote Staffing exclusively works with Small and Mid-size Accounting Firms, CPA, EA and Tax Professional. Today, we serve 300+ Accounting firms Nationwide, providing them with qualified and experienced accounting and tax professionals starting at $8/hour. With Entigrity you can Hire Staff Accountants, Bookkeepers, Tax Associates or any other staff position, having the required skills and knowledge for 75% less salaries than in-office staff.

