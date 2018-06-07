 
News By Tag
* Agriculture
* Grain Accounting
* Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Accounting
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hutchinson
  Kansas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
8765432

Recent Retirement Announcement Creates Promotion Within AgTrax

 
HUTCHINSON, Kan. - June 7, 2018 - PRLog -- AgTrax - The industry-leading Agribusiness Accounting software firm based in Hutchinson, KS - has announced the retirement of Gene Herman, a long-term Executive of the organization, effective August 31st, 2018.  Along with the impending retirement comes a transition in leadership with Pat Lee accepting the role of Director of Quality Assurance.

President Gayle Lewis says "Knowledge is crucial when it comes to testing the enhancements of our software and ensuring that we produce a quality product."  Mr. Lewis continues "With over 10 years of experience as the Director of Client Services, Mr. Lee has a strong connection with the client base and has extensive knowledge of the product and the industry.  He has already played a huge role in the growth of the company and has been crucial to its success."

In 2008, Mr. Lee was promoted to the Director of Client Services, managing the largest department in the organization.  As the Director of Quality Assurance, he will manage the Product Road Map as well as provide valuable input designing enhancements and bringing new products to market.

About AgTrax

AgTrax (www.agtrax.com ) is known as the Industry Standard in Agribusiness Accounting systems, offering an array of comprehensive, reliable integrated software programs and complete systems designed specifically for grain elevators, fertilizer companies, cooperatives, feed production facilities, agronomy service providers, petroleum providers and other types of businesses in agriculture.  Agribusiness accounting is the core of what we do, but the diversity in system architecture and introduction of integrated partner applications makes AgTrax the best fit for any agribusiness.

Contact
Chuck Jenkins
***@agtrax.com
End
Source:AgTrax
Email:***@agtrax.com Email Verified
Tags:Agriculture, Grain Accounting, Management
Industry:Accounting
Location:Hutchinson - Kansas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 07, 2018
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

Jun 07, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share