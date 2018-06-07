News By Tag
Recent Retirement Announcement Creates Promotion Within AgTrax
President Gayle Lewis says "Knowledge is crucial when it comes to testing the enhancements of our software and ensuring that we produce a quality product." Mr. Lewis continues "With over 10 years of experience as the Director of Client Services, Mr. Lee has a strong connection with the client base and has extensive knowledge of the product and the industry. He has already played a huge role in the growth of the company and has been crucial to its success."
In 2008, Mr. Lee was promoted to the Director of Client Services, managing the largest department in the organization. As the Director of Quality Assurance, he will manage the Product Road Map as well as provide valuable input designing enhancements and bringing new products to market.
About AgTrax
AgTrax (www.agtrax.com ) is known as the Industry Standard in Agribusiness Accounting systems, offering an array of comprehensive, reliable integrated software programs and complete systems designed specifically for grain elevators, fertilizer companies, cooperatives, feed production facilities, agronomy service providers, petroleum providers and other types of businesses in agriculture. Agribusiness accounting is the core of what we do, but the diversity in system architecture and introduction of integrated partner applications makes AgTrax the best fit for any agribusiness.
