Industry News





Kevin's Fine Jewelry Selects Practicomm LLC as Agency-of-Record

 
TOTOWA, N.J. - June 7, 2018 - PRLog -- Kevin's Fine Jewelry (KFJ) has assigned Practicomm LLC of Fort Lee, NJ, as Agency of Record (AOR) effective June 1, 2018.  As AOR, Practicomm will be developing a marketing social media platform, as well as creating content for the KFJ website and new blog they created called "Kevin's Korner."  The blog will allow customers to ask Kevin questions on just about anything regarding diamonds, custom design, watches, and more!

Kevin's Fine Jewelry has been serving the Totowa, NJ, community and surrounding area for more than 35 years with the finest quality jewelry!  Kevin Seele is not only a very hands-on owner, involved in every aspect of the business, but is also the creative mastermind of the custom department and over the years has earned a reputation of being honest and trustworthy.

Kevin's Fine Jewelry is located at 650 Union Boulevard, Totowa, NJ, 973-790-8836, www.kevinsfinejewelry.com

About Practicomm LLC

Practicomm is a virtual integrated communications agency that not only offers a wide range of products and services than traditional agencies, but also aligns communications specialists to ensure excellence.  In short, we practice Targeted Practical Communications.  Headed up by three partners with collective experience of more than 80 years in the advertising and public relations fields, Practicomm has the ability to access more than 30 talented communications specialists with whom it has had experience in the past.  With a much lower overhead than traditional agencies, savings are passed along to its clients for jobs that are truly targeted before and after the fact to key audiences.

Contact:  Mike Masters

Phone:  973-647-7358

mmasters@practicomm.net

Contact
Mike Masters
***@practicomm.net
9736477358
Source:Kevin's Fine Jewelry
Email:***@practicomm.net Email Verified
