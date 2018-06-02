 
Industry News





Operation Finally Home in Wisconsin Receives Funding from The Starr Group

 
 
WAUKESHA, Wis. - June 7, 2018 - PRLog -- Operation Finally Home in Wisconsin is excited to announce that the Starr Group Insurance & Risk Solutions has joined in to support our next project. Their "Community Starrs" Program is a one-of-a-kind donation program to provide a steady stream of donations to non-profit organizations with the help of the community.

"Each day, these organizations are working tirelessly to make the world a better place and touch as many lives as possible. We believe it is our responsibility to give as generously as we can to these worthy entities and ensure they have the funds necessary to carry on the good work that they do in their respective communities." - Paul M. Neuberger, The Starr Group President

For every combined home and auto policy written for anyone affiliated with Operation Finally Home in Wisconsin, the Starr Group will donate $50 to the organization in the first year and an additional $25 in the second year.

The Starr Group also makes donations based on Commercial Insurance and Employee Benefit premiums. In the first year, they will donate 10% of their commission on any Commercial Insurance premium over $25,000 and/or an Employee Benefit premiums over $50,000. In addition, the Starr Group will donate 5% the second year as well.

"We are extremely grateful to the Starr Group for supporting Operation Finally Home through their Community Stars Program.  Donations from great companies such as the Starr Group help us continue the mission of providing more mortgage free homes to wounded war heroes." -David Belman, President, Belman Homes, Inc.

About The Starr Group:
The Starr Group is an independent insurance and risk management agency with the capabilities of advising clients on everything from their business insurance, including group health, to personal insurance. The Starr Group also provides assistance in human resources compliance, loss control, workers' compensation claims administration, and e-services.  For further information about The Starr Group, please contact Cheryl Michalek, Director of Marketing for The Starr Group at (414) 421-3800 x4802.

About Operation FINALLY Home:
Operation FINALLY HOME was established in 2005 as a nonpartisan/nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. In 2015 Operation FINALLY HOME is celebrating 10 years of providing custom-built, mortgage-free homes to America's military heroes and the widows of the fallen who have sacrificed so much to defend our freedom and values. Operation FINALLY HOME partners with corporate sponsors, builder associations, builders, developers, individual contributors, and volunteers to help America's military heroes and their families transition to the home front by addressing one of their most pressing needs—a home to call their own. To find out more, visit OperationFinallyHome.org.

About Belman Homes:
Belman Homes vision is "Creating the ultimate building experience, one customer at a time."® Lead by industry leader and second-generation home builder, David Belman, their commitment to this vision has led them to win major North American Awards for "Best Young Entrepreneur" and "Best Company Culture" in addition to 2017 Waukesha Citizen of the Year and 2017 Builder of the Year. Located in Waukesha this custom home builder, REALTOR®, and land developer takes pride in their hand-finished stick-built homes using their loyal team of craftsmen for over 35 years. For more information, please contact Belman Homes at (262) 544-4648 or visit: www.belmanhomes.com
