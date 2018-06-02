News By Tag
Operation Finally Home in Wisconsin Receives Funding from The Starr Group
"Each day, these organizations are working tirelessly to make the world a better place and touch as many lives as possible. We believe it is our responsibility to give as generously as we can to these worthy entities and ensure they have the funds necessary to carry on the good work that they do in their respective communities."
For every combined home and auto policy written for anyone affiliated with Operation Finally Home in Wisconsin, the Starr Group will donate $50 to the organization in the first year and an additional $25 in the second year.
The Starr Group also makes donations based on Commercial Insurance and Employee Benefit premiums. In the first year, they will donate 10% of their commission on any Commercial Insurance premium over $25,000 and/or an Employee Benefit premiums over $50,000. In addition, the Starr Group will donate 5% the second year as well.
"We are extremely grateful to the Starr Group for supporting Operation Finally Home through their Community Stars Program. Donations from great companies such as the Starr Group help us continue the mission of providing more mortgage free homes to wounded war heroes." -David Belman, President, Belman Homes, Inc.
About The Starr Group:
The Starr Group is an independent insurance and risk management agency with the capabilities of advising clients on everything from their business insurance, including group health, to personal insurance. The Starr Group also provides assistance in human resources compliance, loss control, workers' compensation claims administration, and e-services. For further information about The Starr Group, please contact Cheryl Michalek, Director of Marketing for The Starr Group at (414) 421-3800 x4802.
About Operation FINALLY Home:
Operation FINALLY HOME was established in 2005 as a nonpartisan/
About Belman Homes:
Belman Homes vision is "Creating the ultimate building experience, one customer at a time."® Lead by industry leader and second-generation home builder, David Belman, their commitment to this vision has led them to win major North American Awards for "Best Young Entrepreneur"
