June 2018
Get Mobbed Theme Party- Book Signing

The Mob called and wants to have a sit down! Come join us at the Bilotta Gallery to celebrate the exciting release of Catherine Spitale's powerful novel The Mayor, The Mob & Me.
 
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - June 7, 2018 - PRLog -- Wine, cheese, beverages, cannolis, fun handouts... get involved... a party not to be missed! Special appearances by Michael Amante & featuring Sculptures made from spent ammo casings. "Welding art" by @thebrasssmith aka Matthew Desorey. We are celebrating the exciting release of Catherine Spitale's powerful novel The Mayor, The Mob & Me. This novel is about the true story of Spitale's search for her true identity. With her red hair and piercing blue eyes, she concluded that there was more to her birth than her Italian parents. She has come to the conclusion that her famous biological father may not even know of her existence. As she tells it, her uncle took her mother to dances in the 1930's sponsored by the Ship Ahoy Democratic Club where she met a rising figure in New York City politics and it was rumored that they fell in love. This personal narrative discusses life over the 1920's and 1930's consisting of Mafia characters. Don't forget to RSVP to Miss Rutigliano at Vanessa@Transmediagroup.com

