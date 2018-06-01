News By Tag
Fitness is My Sickness Under New Ownership is Now Working to Bridge the Gap
New owner, Monique, is excited to get the ball rolling on this great improvement. She says, "We want to create a bridge between our existing audience and also make our gym a place the deaf, hearing impaired, and differently-
Fitness is My Sickness will soon be offering and promoting classes for the deaf and hearing impaired and in the future will also include additional underserved populations in San Diego. There will be absolutely no changes to how the gym is run; this is just an opportunity to gain a variety of classes and community involvement.
Monique gained a passion for exercise after recovering from a motorcycle accident in 2012. The accident really motivated her to continue to build and get stronger because she saw that it mattered in her recovery. Now her goal is to help the disabled community of San Diego by combining her two passions of fitness and sign language into Fitness is My Sickness. Monique started learning sign language due to her working with children with autism. Some of her children were nonverbal so she went to school to learn ASL to help them with a form of communication. She will now be practicing sign once again in the form of fitness.
"We are excited to have Monique carrying the torch and look forward to seeing how she, not only maintains the quality of the FIMS brand, but also elevates it and takes the gym to a new level," said Danielle King, previous owner of Fitness is My Sickness.
FIMS is the same gym, just with a new mission. It is now reaching toward a community-based outreach and is geared towards helping those who are deaf or hearing impaired.
About Fitness is My Sickness
Fitness is My Sickness is an exclusive all women's fitness studio located in the heart of the beautiful city of San Diego, California! They pride themselves on the ability to help women not only transform physically, but also mentally gain their confidence and feeling of self! They find it amazing to see these beautiful mommies, career women, entrepreneurs, and active duty service members ban together to become healthy.
Fitness is My Sickness has the best certified and caring trainers in California. For instance, they notice everything and are willing to give you that extra boost to ensure your success. Not to mention their daycare area, group classroom and weight area aren't too shabby! If you are in San Diego and looking for a wellness center then you have hit the jackpot!! You can contact them at (619) 741-2833 and follow them on Facebook or Instagram. Visit their website at http://fimswomen.com/
