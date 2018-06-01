News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Practice Management Institute and West Virginia State Medical Association Training Initiative
New training initiative will expand much-needed training opportunities for providers and staff to successfully manage the business side of the practice.
Initially, WVSMA will host PMI programming at their offices in Charleston beginning in late July, with an expanded outreach program to follow, taking the courses to cities throughout the state. A primary objective is to make courses available in both urban and rural areas.
"Moving forward, the WVSMA will expand the educational offerings to additional locations in West Virginia. We want our members and their staff to have access to the many options for training available through our partnership with PMI," said WVSMA Executive Director, Danny Scalise
The initiative is designed to help providers and staff access training for all areas of the business side of healthcare which are necessary for running a successful practice. This includes coding, billing, management, and compliance. Nationally recognized PMI certification courses in these areas will also be offered.
Michael Moore, Vice President of Business Development, acknowledges the value and importance of providing educational, as well as networking opportunities. Moore explains, "Our organizations share a common mission to help medical office personnel in all specialties stay on top of the latest industry changes, trends, and solutions. In addition, we know the value and importance of the kind of networking opportunities encouraged by the WVSMA, and remain steadfast behind the WVSMA commitment to the success of those they serve."
Angie Brown, WVSMA Director of Communications added, "The WVSMA and PMI are excited about the expanded relationship between our organizations. Since 2010 the WVSMA has offered value-added educational opportunities to its members and their staffs through our collaborative relationship."
Established in 1867, the West Virginia State Medical Association is a physician-based organization which focuses on public health issues. The WVSMA strives to provide the highest level of continuing medical education and seeks to promote the time-honored commitment of the medical profession while improving the quality of life for West Virginians. Visit https://wvsma.org for more details.
Practice Management Institute® (PMI) is a leading training, networking and credentialing source for medical office professionals. For more 34 years, physicians and their staff have looked to PMI for skills that contribute to more efficient, profitable and compliant practices. Visit https://www.pmiMD.com for more details
Contact
Nancy Clements
***@pmimd.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse