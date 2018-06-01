 
Industry News





June 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
7654321


SimulationExams.com Releases New Security+ Practice Tests

SimulationExams.com released Comptia® Security+ (SY0-501) practice tests with flash cards. The practice tests provide actual exam environment for thorough preparation.
 
 
BENGALURU, India - June 6, 2018 - PRLog -- SimulationExams.com, a leading provider of practice tests, released CompTIA® Security+ SY0 501® practice exam simulator.  The practice tests include 350+ questions with detailed explanation for each question. The exam sim provides an environment that is similar to the actual exam and facilitates taking the actual exam with confidence. Question types include multiple choice questions (MCQs), drag-n-drop (DnD), Hotspot, and others as normally encountered in the real exam.

The exam topics covered in the simulator include

1.0 Threats, Attacks and Vulnerabilities (Weightage: 21%)
2.0 Technologies and Tools 22%
3.0 Architecture and Design 15%
4.0 Identity and Access Management 16%
5.0 Risk Management 14%
6.0 Cryptography and PKI 12%
Total 100%

The advantages of using practice exams are:

- Ability to know your readyness to take real certification exam
- Knowing the weak areas and to prepare for the same thoroughly
- To acquient yourself with actual exam environment (such as timed test, scenario questions, etc.)

Other CompTIA® practice tests http://www.simulationexams.com/comptia.htm available include A+ Essentials, A+ Practical Application, Server+, and Network+. Cisco practice tests available include Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA 200-125), CCNP Route (300-101), CCNP Switch (300-115), CCNP TShoot, CCDA and CCENT.

The Exam Sim Engine provides an integrated test environment (ITE), wherein, you will be able to check for upgrades, and activate the full version using program interface soon after purchase. You may also download the demo versions of any other practice tests offered by SimlationExams.com using the ITE program interface.

About Security+ SY0-501 Certification:

The Security+ certification is awarded by CompTIA®. The exam is intended for candidates having experience in configuring and managing computer and network security for small and medium organizations. Seucrity+ Certification is one of the most widely recognized certification in the field of computer and network security. Security+ exam is targeted for computer service technicians and network security administrators.

Read more about Security+ Certification exams at http://simulationexams.com/exam-details/security-plus.htm
Download the examsim at http://www.simulationexams.com/downloads/comptia/security+download.htm

Disclaimer:SimulationExams .com is neither associated nor affiliated with CompTIA® or any other Company. Security+®, A+ and Network+ are trademarks of Comptia® organization. All trademarks are duly recognized.

Contact
webmaster
Anand Software and Training
***@anandsoft.com
End
Source:Anand Software and Training
Email:***@anandsoft.com
Posted By:***@anandsoft.com Email Verified
Tags:Comptia, Secplus, Practice Test
Industry:Education
Location:Bengaluru - Karnataka - India
Subject:Products
