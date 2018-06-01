News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
SimulationExams.com Releases New Security+ Practice Tests
SimulationExams.com released Comptia® Security+ (SY0-501) practice tests with flash cards. The practice tests provide actual exam environment for thorough preparation.
The exam topics covered in the simulator include
1.0 Threats, Attacks and Vulnerabilities (Weightage: 21%)
2.0 Technologies and Tools 22%
3.0 Architecture and Design 15%
4.0 Identity and Access Management 16%
5.0 Risk Management 14%
6.0 Cryptography and PKI 12%
Total 100%
The advantages of using practice exams are:
- Ability to know your readyness to take real certification exam
- Knowing the weak areas and to prepare for the same thoroughly
- To acquient yourself with actual exam environment (such as timed test, scenario questions, etc.)
Other CompTIA® practice tests http://www.simulationexams.com/
The Exam Sim Engine provides an integrated test environment (ITE), wherein, you will be able to check for upgrades, and activate the full version using program interface soon after purchase. You may also download the demo versions of any other practice tests offered by SimlationExams.com using the ITE program interface.
About Security+ SY0-501 Certification:
The Security+ certification is awarded by CompTIA®. The exam is intended for candidates having experience in configuring and managing computer and network security for small and medium organizations. Seucrity+ Certification is one of the most widely recognized certification in the field of computer and network security. Security+ exam is targeted for computer service technicians and network security administrators.
Read more about Security+ Certification exams at http://simulationexams.com/
Download the examsim at http://www.simulationexams.com/
Disclaimer:SimulationExams .com is neither associated nor affiliated with CompTIA® or any other Company. Security+®, A+ and Network+ are trademarks of Comptia® organization. All trademarks are duly recognized.
Contact
webmaster
Anand Software and Training
***@anandsoft.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse