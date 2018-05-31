News By Tag
Johnson Orthodontics Celebrates 20 Years/Hosts Open House June 13
Share this: Join Johnson Orthodontics on June 13th from 4:30pm until 6pm at their office at 25 Pine Cone Drive, Suite 1 in Palm Coast for a 20-year celebration!
"We are grateful to have been able to serve the orthodontic needs of the community for the past 20 years," said Dr. Paul Johnson, owner of Johnson Orthodontics. "Our patients are our highest priority and we are blessed they've allowed us to care for them since 1999," he added. Dr. Johnson estimates that he and his staff have visited with over 10,000 patients over the past 20 years. Dr. Johnson has treated people from Alaska, South Florida, Saudi Arabia and the local tri-county community.
Dr. Johnson graduated from the University of Florida residency program on a Thursday in 1999, and saw his first patient the next Tuesday. Their first office in Palm Coast was on Cypress Point Pkwy (about a block from where they are now). Dr. Johnson had one employee when he started. He went around and introduced himself to all the dentists and they started referring patients to him. Dr. Johnson has seven children and the company has six employees.
Over the past 20 years, Dr. Johnson and his staff have been blessed to donate nearly $1.5 million to local and international charities. They have over 80 charities listed on their website that they have been able to donate to such as Samaritans Purse, Alpha Pregnancy Center, Cornerstone, the local schools, church organizations, and most recently, the Open Door Re-Entry and Recovery Ministry. Every Christmas, they collect Shoebox Gifts for Operation Christmas Child (a Samaritan's Purse project). This past Christmas marked their 16th year being involved with the project, and over 10,000 shoeboxes collected.
Johnson Orthodontics' is located at 25 Pine Cone Drive, Suite 1 in Palm Coast. They are open from Monday through Friday. They can be reached at 386-445-7671 as well as online at http://palmcoastsmiles.com/
About Johnson Orthodontics
Dr. Paul Johnson DMD, MS, is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and accomplished his specialty training at the University of Florida. After graduating in 1999, he entered into a full-time private practice in Palm Coast and has been serving the Flagler County community ever since. Dr. Johnson is a member of the American Association of Orthodontists and the American Dental Association. He keeps current with the latest advances in orthodontics by regularly attending courses and seminars so his patients benefit from the most successful treatment options available. They offer a full range of orthodontic treatment for misaligned teeth (crowding, spacing, and crookedness)
