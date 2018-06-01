News By Tag
Solar Innovations Expands Patent Count with Quick Release Cladding System
The new system is described as a quick-release cladding system for interior protected environments for fenestrations such as doors, windows, skylights, or curtain walls. This cladding is able to be easily installed by simply pushing it into place over the framing of the installed door, window, etc. To remove it, the installer would push up on the cladding to unlock it and pull it away from the framing.
Typically, cladding is installed over frames in protected environments at the factory and can require a multi-step, time consuming, or labor-intensive process. With Solar's new Quick Release Cladding System, the frame is able to be removed from the fenestration as a single unit as opposed to individual pieces. This offers the installer the flexibility to add or remove cladding as needed, as well as offer a less labor-intensive method of installing.
In addition to this patent, Solar Innovations® has over 25 other patents and is constantly in the process of improving its work. As a result, there are at least 10 other patents in the pending process.
For more information on the Quick Release Cladding System for Fenestration Frames or any of Solar's other product lines, visit solarinnovations.com (http://www.solarinnovations.com/
