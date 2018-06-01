 
News By Tag
* Patent
* Doors
* Windows
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pine Grove
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
7654321

Solar Innovations Expands Patent Count with Quick Release Cladding System

 
PINE GROVE, Pa. - June 6, 2018 - PRLog -- Solar Innovations®—a single source provider of custom glass structures, skylights, windows, and doors—just announced the addition of the Quick Release Cladding System for Fenestration Frames patent.

The new system is described as a quick-release cladding system for interior protected environments for fenestrations such as doors, windows, skylights, or curtain walls. This cladding is able to be easily installed by simply pushing it into place over the framing of the installed door, window, etc. To remove it, the installer would push up on the cladding to unlock it and pull it away from the framing.

Typically, cladding is installed over frames in protected environments at the factory and can require a multi-step, time consuming, or labor-intensive process. With Solar's new Quick Release Cladding System, the frame is able to be removed from the fenestration as a single unit as opposed to individual pieces. This offers the installer the flexibility to add or remove cladding as needed, as well as offer a less labor-intensive method of installing.

In addition to this patent, Solar Innovations® has over 25 other patents and is constantly in the process of improving its work. As a result, there are at least 10 other patents in the pending process.
For more information on the Quick Release Cladding System for Fenestration Frames or any of Solar's other product lines, visit solarinnovations.com (http://www.solarinnovations.com/). If you would like to meet with a Solar Innovations® Representative or have any other questions, please email Solar at skylight@solarinnovations.com or call 800.618.0669.

Contact
Solar Innovations
***@solarinnovations.com
End
Source:
Email:***@solarinnovations.com Email Verified
Tags:Patent, Doors, Windows
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Pine Grove - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Solar Innovations PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

Jun 06, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share