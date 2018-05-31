News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
CGR Partners with Walmart Foundation on Study of Food Insecurity
Project to focus on access, gaps in service and system improvements in Northwest Arkansas
The study will include an analysis of existing demographic and food insecurity data, an inventory and survey of charitable not-for-profit food providers, and a series of focus groups with service providers and local residents. It will culminate with an interactive map of the food services system and a final report with findings and high-level recommendations that can inform local collaboration and investment strategies.
"Food insecurity is an issue in communities throughout the country, and often not well understood. We're very excited to work with the Center for Collaborative Care and the Walmart Foundation to assess the state of food insecurity in Northwest Arkansas and how future local collaboration might better address this critical problem," said CGR senior associate, Alice Carle.
"Relieving hunger is one of our top priorities, and we are eager to learn more about the local food system that we support and how it may be improved," said Erin Hogue of the Walmart Foundation. "This project with CGR will bring together data, mapping and stakeholder engagement to help us develop innovative collaborations to meet long term food security needs in our community."
About CGR
Founded in 1915, CGR is an independent, nonprofit management consulting organization delivering expertise in government and education, economics and public finance, health and human services, and nonprofits and communities. Our mission is to improve the quality of communities through impactful research, analysis, consultation and data management for the public, nonprofit and philanthropic organizations that serve them. To learn more, visit www.cgr.org.
About the Center for Collaborative Care
Established in 2016, the Center for Collaborative Care, facilitate a more effective and efficient model of community collaboration and coordination in the health and human services sector through provider collaborations, community liaisons and a universal technology platform.
About Philanthropy at Walmart
By using our strengths to help others, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation create opportunities for people to live better every day. Walmart has stores in 28 countries, employing more than 2.3 million associates and doing business with thousands of suppliers who, in turn, employ millions of people. Our philanthropy helps people live better by supporting upward job mobility and economic development for the retail workforce; addressing hunger and making healthier, more sustainably-
Contact
Alice Carle
***@cgr.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse