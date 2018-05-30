News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Securities and Shareholder Litigation in 2018
The Knowledge Group announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Securities and Shareholder Litigation in 2018: Trends and Developments to Look For. This event is scheduled on Friday, June 15, 2018 from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm (ET).
The securities and shareholder litigation landscape has been very active in 2017 and 2018. Plaintiffs filed more federal securities fraud class actions in 2017 than in any previous year since the enactment of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and that trend seems likely to continue in 2018. And while event-driven securities class actions are still only a small proportion of the total, their numbers are rising, and they are starting to pay off for plaintiffs. Also, during this period, the Supreme Court issued several decisions of importance to securities and shareholder litigation practitioners, as have the federal courts of appeal and the Delaware courts. These decisions, as well as the activities of federal and state legislators and regulators, have led to a number of notable developments, leaving many practitioners anticipating what the next fiscal year will have in store.
Listen as a panel of distinguished securities and shareholder practitioners organized by The Knowledge Group provide the audience with an overview of Securities and Shareholder litigation and class actions. Speakers, among other things, will offer helpful insights on the trends and developments to look out for in 2018. They will also provide an analytic survival tip to cope with such developments.
In a LIVE Webcast, the speakers will discuss:
• Fiscal Year 2017's Key Highlights
• 2017 Trends and Issues in the First Half of 2018
• Recent Court Decisions
• Securities Class Action Litigation Trends
• Helpful Defense and Litigation Strategies
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Mark Howrey, Managing Principal, Analysis Group, Inc.
Brian S. Fraser, Partner, Akerman LLP
Inez H. Friedman-Boyce, Partner, Goodwin Procter LLP
Michael Hefter, Partner, Hogan Lovells
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance. Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse