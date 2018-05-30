 
Print It Plus Wins 13 Awards from Printing Association of Fla.; highlights "ShopLocal" program

 
 
Announcement that Print It Plus wins 2018 FPA awards
Announcement that Print It Plus wins 2018 FPA awards
 
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. - June 4, 2018 - PRLog -- Print It Plus has been informed that it will receive 13 awards at the 31st annual Florida Print Awards, the print industry's largest and most prestigious statewide graphic arts competition. The Printing Association of Florida (PAF) will present this year's awards to elite Florida-based printing, graphic arts companies and schools during its annual awards banquet on Friday, July 20, 2018 at the annual Print Management Conference, to be held this year at the Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek in Orlando, Florida.

The Florida Print Awards recognize individuals, companies and organizations responsible for the creation or production of print communications. The competition promotes excellence in the printing industry and recognizes companies and individuals who produce the best in print media. It is open exclusively to Printing Association of Florida (PAF) members and "honors those companies who have achieved an extremely high level of quality in printing and design."

PAF is the state of Florida's largest graphic arts trade association.

Furthermore, Print It Plus is also proud to announce its continued support for our local business community with our "ShopLocal" program.

We believe in supporting the businesses in the communities in which we work and live. Many of our clients are the same people that reside and work in Royal Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Wellington, Lake Worth, Palm Beach, Loxahatchee, Palm Beach Gardens, Riviera Beach, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Jupiter and Boca Raton, Florida.

By shopping at small, locally owned businesses in your community such as Print It Plus you are doing three very important things:

1.     You are supporting commerce in your community.

2.     You are supporting your local economy and helping to keep people in jobs.

3.     You are strengthening the bonds in your community.

We created "ShopLocal" to help strengthen our bond with our local business communities in the Palm Beach County area.

About Print it Plus

Print it Plus is a provider of a wide range of advertising, marketing and printing "solutions". They will help you grow your company by finding the best marketing and advertising products and services for your situation in Palm Beach County. Print It Plus is able to provide virtually any product or service imaginable to communicate with your clients, employees, stockholders, and/or vendors.  We are experts at corporate identity pieces, branding, marketing, printing and design. For more information about Print It Plus and/or our "ShopLocal" program, contact Kimberly Leland at kim@printitplus.com, by calling (561) 790-0884, or go to our website at www.printitplus.com.

About Printing Association of Florida (PAF)

The Printing Association of Florida is one of the most active and influential printing associations in North America. With headquarters in Orlando, Fla., over 300 Florida-based graphic arts companies consider PAF their ultimate business partner. Governed by an all-volunteer board of directors elected by its membership, PAF is a not-for-profit association representing the interests of the graphic arts industry throughout the state. PAF is affiliated with Printing Industries of America (PIA), the world's largest graphic arts trade association, making PAF members a part of the largest, most comprehensive graphic arts advocacy organization in the world. For more information about the Printing Association of Florida or the Florida Print Awards, contact Kasondra Weeks at (407) 240-8009 ext. 113, or PAF located at 6275 Hazeltine National Drive, Orlando, FL 32822 and online atwww.flprint.org.

Kimberly Leland, Co-Founder & Co-Owner
Print It Plus
kim@printitplus.com
Source:Print It Plus
