June 2018
Arrow Solutions Group announces a new office in Denver

 
 
DENVER - June 4, 2018 - PRLog -- In addition to its office in Billings, Montana, Arrow Solutions Group announced opening a new office in Denver, CO to better serve its clients on a national foot-print. Per Kathy Boelter, ASG President, "The opportunity to serve our customers and resources is a great honor – and one we take seriously every day.  Our commitment to our clients is to provide quality experiences, successful outcomes, genuine partnerships and high-touch engagements.  Opening our Denver office will better serve our clients on a local and national level."

Arrow Solutions Group started in 2009 primarily serving the Billings, MT regional businesses with IT Searches and Staffing. They quickly grew to serve the entire state of Montana and then expanded into surrounding states.  Arrow now has a national presence in the 3 verticals they serve – Telecommunications, Healthcare, and Financial & Banking.   Arrow brings a localized and personal view to the recruiting process so that they can bring a complete consultative solution for clients.   ASG's understanding of client needs, regional challenges, and national trends helps clients match the right talent for their projects and to fit well with the culture of their organization.

Arrow Solutions Group provides specialized IT & Engineering consultative client and staffing solutions and is committed to building the best experiences in the industry. We are dedicated to providing highly skilled, experienced, and fully vetted talent who can be a part of your team for temporary or permanent projects. Our talent is based in the United States and can work remotely or on site.

full website:  https://www.arrowsolutionsgroup.com

Montana Office:

2877 Overland Ave., Ste B
Billings, Montana

Denver Office:

6860 S. Yosemite Ct.
Ste 1401
Centennial, CO 80112

Official Mail:

P.O. Box 21325
Billings, MT 59104

email: info@arrowsolutionsgroup.com
phone: 406-839-9000

Media Contact
Arrow Solutions Group
***@arrowsolutionsgroup.com
406-839-9000
