Axiomtek Introduces its Feature-Rich, Palm-sized PoE Embedded Vision System – The eBOX565-312-FL

Axiomtek's latest embedded system, the eBOX565-312-FL

-- Axiomtek, one of the world's leading design and manufacturing companies of innovative, high performance and reliable PC-based industrial computer products, is proud to introduce the, its latest palm-sized embedded system with one channel Gigabit Power over EtherNet (PoE). Powered by the Intel® Celeron® processor N3350, theoffers great customer value with a combination of rich features, good computing performance, flexible connectivity options and effective pricing. The features are designed to support machine vision applications that require the use of cameras or any PoE device, i.e., automated optical inspection (AOI) and surveillance.The IP40-ratedis packed with purpose-built features. It supports Axiomtek's exclusive AXView software for smart device monitoring and remote management for Industrial IoT applications, and offers a wide choice of I/O interfaces. Its rich features include two RS-232/422/485 ports, four USB 3.0 ports, one Gigabit Ethernet port, two HDMI ports and two SMA-type connector openings for antennas. For connectivity, this embedded PC also features a PCI Express Mini Card slot for 3G/4G/GPRS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections. It also has one 204-pin DDR3L-1867 SO-DIMM slot for up to 8GB of memory. Theis equipped with one swappable 2.5" SATA HDD and one optional mSATA for storage. Its thoughtful design offers a user-friendly AT/ATX DIP switch that allows users to change power modes with a single click. Theis compatible with Windows® 10 IoT and Linux operating systems. Its flexible mounting options include VESA mount, wall mount and DIN-rail mount."Theis designed to deliver value to our customers. Its combination of effective pricing, flexibility for customization and useful features, including a PoE port (IEEE802.3AF), a wide operating temperature range of -20ºC to +55ºC and up to 3G vibration endurance, makes it suitable for a variety of projects and offers reliable operation in harsh environments,"said Janney Lee, a product manager of the Embedded Systems Division at Axiomtek.Thewill be available in June. For more information, please visitor contact us at• Intel® Celeron® processor N3350• 204-pin DDR3L-1867 SO-DIMM for up to 8GB of memory• Features two COM, four USB 3.0, two HDMI and one CH PoE ports• Fanless operating temperature range of -20ºC to +55ºC• Equipped with swappable 2.5" HDD• AXView 2.0 intelligent embedded monitoring software for IIoTAxiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.