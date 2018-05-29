 
The Attention Factor Author ALICE ASPEN MARCH Appears on the GingerNewYork TV Show in NYC

Alice Aspen March aka The Attention Lady Visits Host Ginger Broderick to Discuss Family Matters and the Impact of Attention. RSVP for Studio Audience. Friday, June 8, 2018, Spectrum Ch. 34 and HD 1995, 2pm.
 
 
Author Alice Aspen March - New York City
Author Alice Aspen March - New York City
 
NEW YORK - June 3, 2018 - PRLog -- Alice Aspen March: —sometimes referred to as "The Attention Lady"—has been researching, writing and speaking about the impact of attention on our emotional well being for over 25 years.  She has led men and women—children, adolescents, and the seniors—across the world to discover and successfully meet their emotional needs.

As founder and executive director of FACT (Focusing Awareness on Children and Television), she sold and co-produced the Emmy-nominated documentary, Latch-KeyKids, narrated by the late actor Christopher Reeve.  She lobbied successfully to keep Mr.Rogers and His Neighborhood on the air, commissioned a satirical play called Boxed-In which went through the Los Angeles School District, portraying television's impact on children socially, physically and mentally.  March was twice appointed by the California State Senate to State Commissions:  the future funding of PBS and the National Conference on the Family.  She has appeared on numerous television and radio shows, and has been abundantly quoted in magazine articles and on the Internet.  She has been an executive coach, an after-school enrichment program planner, a producing artist, and a mentor for career planning.

For More Information:
Official Website:  http://www.theattentionfactor.com/home
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/attentionfactor/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/attentionfactor

GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.

GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Time Warner Cable Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST.  It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.

Show Contact Information:
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
Email: gingernewyorktv@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/GingerNewYork-TV-Show/143257839058652

Photo of Ms. Broderick Courtesy of Rasheem Morris
