The Attention Factor Author ALICE ASPEN MARCH Appears on the GingerNewYork TV Show in NYC
Alice Aspen March aka The Attention Lady Visits Host Ginger Broderick to Discuss Family Matters and the Impact of Attention. RSVP for Studio Audience. Friday, June 8, 2018, Spectrum Ch. 34 and HD 1995, 2pm.
As founder and executive director of FACT (Focusing Awareness on Children and Television), she sold and co-produced the Emmy-nominated documentary, Latch-KeyKids, narrated by the late actor Christopher Reeve. She lobbied successfully to keep Mr.Rogers and His Neighborhood on the air, commissioned a satirical play called Boxed-In which went through the Los Angeles School District, portraying television's impact on children socially, physically and mentally. March was twice appointed by the California State Senate to State Commissions:
Official Website: http://www.theattentionfactor.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.
GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Time Warner Cable Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST. It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
Email: gingernewyorktv@
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Photo of Ms. Broderick Courtesy of Rasheem Morris
