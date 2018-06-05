News By Tag
Only One Candidate For The 49th District of Congress Will Stand For God
Craig A. Nordal, a constitutional conservative running for the 49th District of Congress, thinks the difference is that he is the only candidate who stands for Godly truths for this country. He says some candidates profess to be Godly, but many of the issues they stand for suggest otherwise.
"I realize that I'm in a crowded race and don't have a large advertising budget, but I am the only candidate who is a warrior for Godly truths. I'm standing in the gap where my contenders have compromised. I'm not afraid to let people know I'm an evangelical Christian and that I agree with our President Donald Trump. We need to make America Great Again. I also agree with him that we need to build a wall to keep our country safe."
Open The Gates, one of his supporters, along with Nordal's supporters will host an event on election night. They will be handing out stickers that say "I prayed then I voted". They will be filming during the event and will have refreshments. They are inviting all supporters who agree to come out to celebrate with them.
June 5, 2018
5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
12759 Poway Road Suite 103
Poway, CA. 92064
For more information visit www.nordalforcongress.com
Contact
Janene Massieh
***@popcornpressandmedia.com
