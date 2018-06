NJDEP Acting Commissioner McCabe Featured Solar Speaker at Brightfields 2018 - Newark

NJDEP Acting Commissioner Catherine R. McCabe will anchor a powerful lineup of solar professionals speaking at this summer's premier solar energy development event on June 19—Brightfields 2018 - Newark.

-- The New Jersey Institute of Innovation (NJII) and BrownfieldListings.com are thrilled to reveal new Acting Commissioner Catherine R. McCabe of the New Jersey Department of Environment (NJDEP) as the featured plenary speaker at Brightfields 2018 - Newark, taking place on the beautiful downtown campus of the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) on June 19. The Acting Commissioner was recently appointed by the Garden State's new Governor, Phil Murphy, to fulfill a commitment to pursue clean energy and place the state at the national forefront of environmental protection.Last week's passing of New Jersey's robust new solar legislation will provide a large, immediate spark.There's a lot of work to do to seize the renewable opportunities in this moment of rapid energy transformation, but acting Commissioner McCabe has hit the ground running after a distinguished career in government service developing a deep skillset in environmental law and science. Most recently, Acting Commissioner McCabe served as U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Deputy Region 2 Administrator in New York City and was a long-time member of the EPA's Executive Management Council. She joined the EPA after 22 years with the U.S. Department of Justice, where she served as a manager and trial attorney in the Environment and Natural Resources Division, including Deputy Chief of the Environmental Enforcement Section.Acting Commissioner McCabe is well suited to tackle the Murphy Administration's ambitious, but well timed environmental goals for New Jersey, which include mitigating the effects of climate change being felt along the Jersey shore, building a clean energy economy with well-paying green jobs, and restoring the state's participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, with the intention of having New Jersey reach 100% clean energy by 2050.Her keynote remarks will highlight the plenary lunch on June 19 during this summer's premier solar energy solar event, Brightfields 2018 - Newark. It will be one of the Acting Commissioner's first public events in the wake of New Jersey's new solar legislation where she will share the Garden State's vision for a brighter, more renewable and resilience future. Other featured speakers include Professor Barry Hersh of New York University's Schack School of Real Estate and Brownfield Listings CEO Dan French, who will discuss the history of brownfield development and the state of the redevelopment marketplace today during an exciting morning plenary session.Communities and landowners can register a potential solar development site or project in the Solar Market Mixer in the afternoon and attend Brightfields 2018 - Newark completely free (limit 2 free registrations per organization). A limited number of registration scholarships also remain available to certain nonprofits and institutions seeking either brownfield or brightfield technical assistance that will be available on-site.Visit the event website to learn more: https://brownfieldlistings.com/ events/Solar- Development- E...