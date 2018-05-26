News By Tag
NJDEP Acting Commissioner McCabe Featured Solar Speaker at Brightfields 2018 - Newark
NJDEP Acting Commissioner Catherine R. McCabe will anchor a powerful lineup of solar professionals speaking at this summer's premier solar energy development event on June 19—Brightfields 2018 - Newark.
Last week's passing of New Jersey's robust new solar legislation will provide a large, immediate spark.
There's a lot of work to do to seize the renewable opportunities in this moment of rapid energy transformation, but acting Commissioner McCabe has hit the ground running after a distinguished career in government service developing a deep skillset in environmental law and science. Most recently, Acting Commissioner McCabe served as U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Deputy Region 2 Administrator in New York City and was a long-time member of the EPA's Executive Management Council. She joined the EPA after 22 years with the U.S. Department of Justice, where she served as a manager and trial attorney in the Environment and Natural Resources Division, including Deputy Chief of the Environmental Enforcement Section.
Acting Commissioner McCabe is well suited to tackle the Murphy Administration's ambitious, but well timed environmental goals for New Jersey, which include mitigating the effects of climate change being felt along the Jersey shore, building a clean energy economy with well-paying green jobs, and restoring the state's participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, with the intention of having New Jersey reach 100% clean energy by 2050.
Her keynote remarks will highlight the plenary lunch on June 19 during this summer's premier solar energy solar event, Brightfields 2018 - Newark. It will be one of the Acting Commissioner's first public events in the wake of New Jersey's new solar legislation where she will share the Garden State's vision for a brighter, more renewable and resilience future. Other featured speakers include Professor Barry Hersh of New York University's Schack School of Real Estate and Brownfield Listings CEO Dan French, who will discuss the history of brownfield development and the state of the redevelopment marketplace today during an exciting morning plenary session.
