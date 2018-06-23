News By Tag
"good Cookie" Sweet Mini Company & Daas Co-op Art Gallery To Host Charity Bake Sale
In support of childhood cancer research for cookies for kid's cancer
Sweet Mini Company's Summer Bake Sale will offer mini desserts made using only organic and Non-GMO ingredients. Menu of desserts include: fruit cobbler, fruit galettes, raspberry linzer cookies, pineapple upside down cake, French macaron cookies, vegan gluten free berry bars, coffee cake and fudgy chocolate brownies. Sweet Mini Company will also feature its signature dessert, custom decorated sugar cookies.
WHEN: June 23, 2018 from 6:30-9:30pm
WHERE: DAAS CO-OP fine arts and crafts cooperative art gallery, 1400 Colonial Blvd, Ste 84, Fort Myers, FL 33907
The first year's fundraising goal is $1,000. They're inviting all to come and, "Be a Good Cookie™" by purchasing treats. Donations can be made online to the bakery's fundraising page on the Cookies for Kids' Cancer site: http://www.cookiesforkidscancer.org fundraiser/sweetmini.
View our menu of baked items at http://www.facebook.com/
About Cookies for Kids' Cancer
Cookies for Kids' Cancer is a national 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to raising funds for pediatric cancer research. The organization provides support & resources for individuals & businesses to host grassroots events, as well as other simple ways for anyone to get involved. Founded in 2008 by parents inspired by their young son's courageous battle, Cookies for Kids' Cancer has granted $5 million to childhood cancer research, and has helped seven promising new treatments advance to clinical trial, where children are receiving them today. Learn how you can get involved at cookiesforkidscancer.org. Follow the organization on Facebook at www.facebook.com/
Contact
Sweet Mini Company
***@sweetminicompany.com
