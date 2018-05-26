News By Tag
Diabolocom, publisher of contact centre cloud solutions for customer experience, welcomes Patrice
Patrice brings with him a wealth of experience having spent the last 15 years in senior digital transformation and marketing positions serving clients across the globe. In his new role, Patrice will oversee all international marketing activity for Diabolocom.
After graduating from the prestigious Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Mines de Saint-Etienne (Saint-Étienne School of Mines), with a Masters in Engineering (M.Eng), Patrice began his career as a senior consultant at Unilog Management. He then worked as Senior Business Transformation Project Manager at Arval (BNP Paribas Group), supporting the growth of their international subsidiaries.
Most recently, Patrice spent five years as Head of Global Demand Generation within Bonitasoft, a publisher of a low-code open-source application development platform.
"I am very pleased to be joining Diabolocom at this exciting time of growth for the company," said Patrice. "Diabolocom is a forward-thinking organisation that is really making a difference in the contact centre marketplace and I am delighted to be a part of their exciting future plans."
About Diabolocom
Diabolocom is a software publisher and telecommunications operator that offers an omnichannel cloud solution for sales, customer service, and contact centres.
Thanks to its speed of implementation, its intuitive interface that is fully integrated in the main CRM on the market, and local business support, Diabolocom allows companies to offer benchmark customer experiences and improve their operational performance. Diabolocom supports the digital transformation of more than 250 companies in 20 countries, including: Engie, Air Liquide, Smartbox, Coyote, Photobox, Wonderbox, Galeries Lafayette, Decathlon, Carrefour, AG2R LA MONDIALE, Bonduelle, Webhelp, Teleperformance etc.
visit
http://www.diabolocom.com/
Contact
Jenny Evans
***@fivezero.net
